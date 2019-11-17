9. Haverford (8) 10-3: OK, maybe it wasn’t a moral victory, not for a proud and accomplished Fords team as well as a tough old coach in Joe Gallagher. But Haverford players held their heads high after twice roaring back from 28-point deficits and putting a serious scare into Downingtown West before falling 49-42 in the district semifinals. Playing at less than 100 percent because of a hip injury, senior quarterback Trey Blair was nothing short of spectacular, rushing for 249 yards and two scores and passing for three more touchdowns. “He’s amazing,” Downingtown West coach Mike Milano said of Blair. “And he was doing it on one leg.” The Fords, who had won 10 in a row, have a chance to finish the season on a high note as they will host old rival Upper Darby on Thanksgiving morning.