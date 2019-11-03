6. Episcopal Academy (5) 8-1: The Churchmen had been living on the edge in Inter-Ac games, winning three in a row in dramatic fashion. On Saturday, they lost 56-55 to Germantown Academy, which won the game in overtime on a controversial two-point conversion pass that appeared to violate the rules against two forward passes on the same play. Quarterback Maurcus McDaniel was as dynamic as ever for the Churchmen, rushing for 133 yards and five touchdowns and passing or 179 and two more scores. Malcolm Folk scored a pair of touchdowns for Episcopal Academy, which closes the season Saturday vs. Haverford School.