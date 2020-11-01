2. Pennridge (2) 5-0: Down 15-14 midway in the third quarter, the Rams rallied for a 21-15 win over Abington to clinch the Suburban One National Division title and the No. 1 seed in the District 1 tournament. “We got punched in the nose and we needed it,” Muller said. Dillon Powles scored the go-ahead touchdown and Tarburton sealed the deal with a pair of late sacks. Hartzell, who scored the first touchdown on a kickoff return, left the game with injured ribs but should be cleared to play this week, Muller said.