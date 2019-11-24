1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 10-2: The Hawks won their second in a row without junior quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Junior all-purpose Sahmir Hagans returned two punts for touchdowns – his second and third return scores in the last two games – and Anthony Rightley took a fumble to the house in the win over Nazareth. The Prep has scored 42 or more in every game in the nine-game winning streak.