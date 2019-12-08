1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 12-2: Every state title comes with its own measure of satisfaction but this one might have been especially sweet for the Hawks. St. Joseph’s Prep is a program loaded with talent. But this group dealt with its share of adversity this season, taking the field for the championship game with arguably its best offensive player (junior quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit) and its best defensive player (junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a Clemson recruit) on the sideline with injuries. Senior all-purpose standout Anthony Rightley was on crutches, too. The Hawks’ solution was to out-muscle a Central Dauphin team that had controlled the line of scrimmage in putting 65 on the board in the state semifinals against Downingtown West. The Prep’s offensive line, led by seniors Matt Lombardi, Matt McGeary and Casey Stephenson, and the defensive front seven, sparked by Liam Johnson and Blake Romano, won this game in the trenches.