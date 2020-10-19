3. La Salle (3-1): Don’t let Saturday night’s score obscure this: The Explorers are a top team, one of the best in the state. Downingtown East coach Mike Matta, who has been through big-time battles in the Ches-Mont League for nearly two decades, called La Salle one of the “most physical teams” his squad has ever played. It was easy to miss, but Explorers linebacker Christopher Thompson was terrific against St. Joseph’s Prep.