Tony Carr, Roman Catholic, 2016: Known to play his best basketball in big games, he led the Cahillites to back-to-back PIAA Class 4A state titles. A top defender, rebounder and passer, he specialized in scoring at key moments, especially in Philadelphia Catholic League playoff games at the Palestra and in the state tournament. He earned Player of the Year honors from the Pennsylvania sportswriters as a junior and senior. He was a standout player at Penn State.