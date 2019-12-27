Here is The Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania All-Decade Team for boys’ basketball.
Included are those who played at least one season from 2010-19, each one listed by name and school with final year played.
Tony Carr, Roman Catholic, 2016: Known to play his best basketball in big games, he led the Cahillites to back-to-back PIAA Class 4A state titles. A top defender, rebounder and passer, he specialized in scoring at key moments, especially in Philadelphia Catholic League playoff games at the Palestra and in the state tournament. He earned Player of the Year honors from the Pennsylvania sportswriters as a junior and senior. He was a standout player at Penn State.
Eric Dixon, Abington, 2019: A forward with center strength and guard skills, he was Pennsylvania’s Player of the Year by USA Today after leading the Ghosts to their third straight District 1 Class 6A title. He scored 38 points in the district title game vs. Coatesville. He averaged 27.6 points for a team that went 28-2 in his final season. He was a Villanova recruit.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Chester, 2013: Arguably the most accomplished high school player in Chester history, he was a dominant force for teams that went a combined 91-5 in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He led Chester to back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as an appearance in the state finals in 2013. The 2012 team went 32-0. He was an Arizona recruit.
De’Andre Hunter, Friends’ Central, 2016: A do-everything swingman, he was Pennsylvania’s Class 2A Player of the Year after averaging 23.5 points and 9.8 rebounds as a senior. He averaged 21.6 points and 11 rebounds as a junior. He sparked Virginia to the 2019 NCAA title and was the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft.
Ja’Quan Newton, Neumann-Goretti, 2014: Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Player of the Decade led the Saints to four straight Philadelphia Catholic League titles.
Daron Russell, Imhotep Charter, 2017: A smart and savvy floor leader, he led the Panthers to a 31-2 record, the PIAA Class 4A title and the No. 3 ranking in the country by MaxPreps as a senior. Nicknamed “Fatts,” he finished his career with a school-record 1,813 points. He was a two-time, first-team, all-state selection and a Rhode Island recruit.
Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter, 2019: He starred for three state-championship teams as well as three Public League-title teams. Versatile scorer, sharp passer and top defender, he averaged 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as a senior. He was a Maryland recruit.
Mo Bamba, Westtown, 2017: A freakishly athletic 7-footer, he averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks as a senior. He played one season at the University of Texas and was the No. 6 selection in the 2018 NBA draft.
Tony Chennault, Neumann-Goretti, 2010: He was Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year as a senior after leading the Saints to a 30-1 record and the PIAA Class 3A state title. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for a team that finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation by ESPN. He was a Wake Forest recruit who finished his career at Villanova.
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Neumann-Goretti, 2017: He averaged 15.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as a senior as the Saints captured their fourth straight state title. He went for 15 points with 13 rebounds in the state final. He was a Villanova recruit and in 2018 became the first Neumann-Goretti grad to win an NCAA title.
Quade Green, Neumann-Goretti, 2017: He started for four straight PIAA state-title teams. He scored 25 with eight assists in his final high school game, a victory over Mars in the state final. He finished his career with 1,853 points. He was a Kentucky recruit who has transferred to Washington.
Derrick Jones, Archbishop Carroll, 2015: He finished his career with 1,645 points, 1,029 rebounds and 268 blocks. He averaged 19.2 points and 10.1 rebounds as a senior, leading the Patriots to the PIAA state semifinals, in which he scored 30 with 18 rebounds and five blocks in a remarkable losing effort. He was an UNLV recruit.
Collin Gillespie, Archbishop Wood, 2017: He led the Vikings to the PIAA state title, the first in program history. He averaged 24.1 points as a senior, dropping 42 in a regular-season win over Neumann-Goretti. He was a Villanova recruit.
Cam Reddish, Westtown, 2018: A versatile player who could man all five positions, he averaged 22.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a senior. He dropped 53 points in a showcase game against Holy Spirit of Georgia. He was a Duke recruit who played one season for the Blue Devils and was the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
Steve Vasturia, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2013: He is the only basketball player to have his number retired by the Hawks. He scored a school-record 1,766 points and was a two-time Philadelphia Catholic League MVP. As a senior, he was Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He played at Notre Dame.
Isaiah Wong, Bonner-Prendergast, 2019: In two seasons with the Friars, he was one of the most dynamic players in Philadelphia Catholic League history, earning a pair of MVP honors. He averaged 22.3 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior and 22.0 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior. He generated 29 points with eight rebounds in a state-final loss to Imhotep Charter. He was a Miami recruit.
Levan Alston, Haverford School, 2015; David Appolon, Imhotep Charter, 2011; Chris Arcidiacono, Neshaminy, 2018; Ryan Arcidiacono, Neshaminy, 2012; Brandon Austin, Imhotep Charter, 2013; Dave Beatty, Imhotep Charter, 2017; Jaylen Bond, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 2011; Nazeer Bostick, Roman Catholic, 2016; Mikal Bridges, Great Valley, 2014; Izaiah Brockington, Archbishop Ryan, 2017; Aaron Brown, Penn Wood, 2011; Jhamir Brickus, Coatesville, 2020; Chris Clover, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2015; Rakeem Christmas, ANC, 2011; Devin Coleman, Friends’ Central, 2011; Ryan Daly, Archbishop Carroll, 2016; John Davis, Neumann-Goretti, 2013; Samir Doughty, MC&S, 2015; Tyreek Duren, Neumann-Goretti, 2010; Lamin Fulton, Neumann-Goretti, 2011; Jalen Gaffney, Westtown, 2019; Tyrone Garland, Bartram, 2010; Shep Garner, Roman Catholic, 2014; Ahmad Gilbert, Constitution, 2015; Savon Goodman, Constitution, 2012; Juan’ya Green, Archbishop Carroll, 2011; Tamir Green, Constitution, 2017; Lynn Greer, Roman Catholic, 2020; Hakim Hart, Roman Catholic, 2019; Champ Hammonds, Constitution, 2019; Christian Ings, Neumann-Goretti, 2019; Amile Jefferson, Friends’ Central, 2012; Rysheed Jordan, Vaux, 2013; B.J. Johnson, Lower Merion, 2013; Stevie Jordan, Conwell-Egan, 2015; Brendan Kilpatrick Malvern Prep, 2012; Lamar Kimble, Neumann-Goretti, 2015; Rashann London, Roman Catholic, 2014; Seth Lundy, Roman Catholic, 2019; Daniel Ochefu, Westtown, 2012; Christian Ray, Haverford School, 2019; Patrick Robinson, Conwell-Egan, 2018; Liam Shanahan, Masterman, 2017; Lamar Stevens, Roman Catholic, 2016; Ameen Tanksley, Imhotep Charter, 2011; Deuce Turner, Malvern Prep, 2020; Maurice Watson, Boys’ Latin, 2012; Jerrell Wright, Dobbins, 2011; Sean Yoder, Pennridge, 2019.