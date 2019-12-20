QB: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2020: Just a junior, McCord already could be the top quarterback in Philadelphia Catholic League history. He led the Hawks to a perfect season and a state title as a sophomore in 2017, passing for 2,883 yards and 25 touchdowns. He threw for 2,399 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior, despite missing the final four games with a knee injury. He has one more season to cement his place among the area’s all-time greats before continuing his career at Ohio State.