The All-Southeastern Pennsylvania all-decade football team, 2010-19, as chosen by The Inquirer.
(Year next to player marks his final football season.)
QB: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2020: Just a junior, McCord already could be the top quarterback in Philadelphia Catholic League history. He led the Hawks to a perfect season and a state title as a sophomore in 2017, passing for 2,883 yards and 25 touchdowns. He threw for 2,399 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior, despite missing the final four games with a knee injury. He has one more season to cement his place among the area’s all-time greats before continuing his career at Ohio State.
RB: D’Andre Swift, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2016: The Southeastern Pennsylvania Player of the Decade helped the Hawks win three state titles in his four seasons.
RB: Aaron Young, Coatesville, 2018: An all-purpose star who also excelled on defense and as a return man, he led the Red Raiders to back-to-back District 1 Class 6A titles as a junior and senior. He ran for 1,621 yards and scored 28 touchdowns as Coatesville went 14-1 in his senior year. A Rutgers recruit, he finished his career with 5,602 rushing yards and 98 touchdowns.
RB: Mike Waters, Imhotep Charter, 2015: He was the state’s Class 3A Player of the year after helping the Panthers become the first Philadelphia Public League team to win a state title. Waters scored 42 touchdowns for a team that went 15-0 and racked up 662 points. He scored five touchdowns in the state semifinals and ran for 203 yards and three scores in the championship game.
WR: Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, 2019: He is the most accomplished receiver to ever play in Southeastern Pennsylvania, per research by sports historian Chuck Langerman. Bryant finished his career as the Philadelphia area’s all-time leader in catches (197), receiving yards (3,749) and touchdowns (56). He is a Villanova recruit.
WR: Will Fuller, Roman Catholic, 2012: He burst on the scene with three touchdown catches in his first start as a sophomore and kept making big plays. As a senior, he was the Catholic League MVP with 57 catches for 932 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a star at Notre Dame and now plays for the Houston Texans.
WR: D.J. Moore, Imhotep Charter, 2014: He was so special at Imhotep Charter that the school retired his jersey No. 23 earlier this year. He generated 1,844 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. He was a standout at Maryland and currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.
TE: Cary Angeline, Downingtown East, 2015: He finished his career with 146 catches and 29 touchdowns. He started his career at Southern Cal and has emerged an All-ACC tight end at North Carolina State.
OL: Ryan Bates, Archbishop Wood, 2014: He was a burly blocker who helped the Vikings to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior with a combined record of 28-2. A Penn State recruit and current Eagles player.
OL: Jake Hornibrook, Malvern Prep, 2018: He was a two-time, first-team, All-Southeastern Pennsylvania selection for a team that won three Inter-Ac League titles in a row. He helped the Friars to an 11-0 mark as a senior, then turned down offers from reigning national-champion Clemson as well as Wisconsin to sign with Stanford.
OL: Mike McGlinchey, Penn Charter, 2012: A towering force standing 6-8, he was such a versatile athlete that he played nearly every position along both lines and even served as long snapper. He was a four-year starter at Notre Dame and currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers.
OL: Elijah Wilkinson, Downingtown West, 2012: A 300-pounder with quick feet, he was a road grader during his final two seasons with the Whippets. He played at UMass and currently is a member of the Denver Broncos.
OL: Jon Runyan Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 2014: The son of the former Eagles star lineman helped the Hawks to back-to-back state titles in his junior and senior seasons. He was a Michigan recruit.
AP: Trey Blair, Haverford High, 2019: This Temple recruit was a standout wide receiver/defensive back as a sophomore and junior but put together a sensational senior season as a quarterback. He ran for 2,192 yards and 27 touchdowns and passed for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns as Haverford went 11-3 and advanced to the District 1 Class 6A semifinals.
AP: Josh Adams, Central Bucks South, 2014: He ran for 4,445 yards and 65 touchdowns in his career despite missing half of his junior season with injury. He also was a top receiver with 703 career yards. He was a Notre Dame recruit and is a former Eagles who now plays for the New York Jets.
K: Nick Visco, Archbishop Wood, 2012: He was a four-time All-Philadelphia Catholic League selection who set city records for extra points (258) and kicking points (321). He made 21 field goals in his career. He kicked for Temple.
DL: Deion Barnes, Northeast, 2010: He was a disruptive force for the Vikings, regularly beating double-team blocking on his way to the football. As a senior, he registered 90 tackles, including 30 tackles for losses, along with 13 sacks and three blocked punts. He was a Penn State recruit.
DL: Christian Barmore, Neumann-Goretti, 2017: Dominant run-defender who helped the Saints to an 11-1 mark as a senior. He was ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania that season and signed with Alabama, where he’s a redshirt freshman.
DL: Ryan Buchholz, Great Valley, 2014: Rangy and relentless, he was a two-year captain who led the Patriots to the District 1 title as a senior. In that season, he generated 10 sacks with 28 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He was a Penn State recruit.
DL: Shareef Miller, George Washington, 2014: He was a two-time, first-team, All-Southeastern Pennsylvania selection. He starred at Frankford as a junior and at Washington as a senior. He was a Penn State standout and currently plays for the Eagles.
DL: Colin Thompson, Archbishop Wood, 2011: A Florida recruit as a tight end, he was a dominant defensive force for the Vikings, who won their first state title in his senior season. He led the team to a 14-1 record, including a 52-0 victory over Bishop McDevitt of Harrisburg in the state final.
LB: Jake Cooper, Archbishop Wood, 2014: Fluid, instinctive and a heavy hitter, he started in four state championship games for the Vikings, earning rings as a freshman, junior and senior. He was a Penn State recruit.
LB: Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep, 2018: He was the two-time Inter-Ac League MVP who led the Friars to three straight league titles. As a senior, he made 106 tackles, including 18 for losses, and lifted four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He is a freshman linebacker for defending national-champion Clemson.
LB: Nick Tarburton, Pennridge, 2017: He was a two-time all-state linebacker who played with instincts and a hard edge. A Penn State recruit, he made 98 tackles as a senior and led the Rams to an 11-3 season.
DB: John Reid, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2014: He led the Hawks to back-to-back PIAA Class 4A state titles as a junior and senior. He scored 26 touchdowns, mostly as a receiver, but also was a dynamic kick returner. He was a shut-down coverage man whose film study, work habits and attention to detail helped set new standards for the program. He was a Penn State recruit.
DB: Deandre Scott, Imhotep Charter, 2013: He was a dynamic, do-everything star for the Panthers. As a senior, he lifted seven interceptions and scored 22 touchdowns. He played two seasons at Arizona State and finished his career at Maine.
DB: Mark Webb, Archbishop Wood, 2016: He helped the Vikings to the PIAA Class 5A state title as both a star defensive back and wide receiver as a senior. He played in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. He was a Georgia recruit.
DB: Nasir Adderley, Great Valley, 2014: He led Great Valley to District 1 title as a senior. He scored 10 touchdowns on returns in his career. He starred at Delaware and now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
AP: Ke’Shawn Williams, Springside Chestnut Hill, 2019: He was a dynamic receiver and return man as well as a top defensive back for the Blue Devils. He set Inter-Ac League career receiving records for catches, yards and touchdowns. He is a Wake Forest recruit.
AP: Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter, 2018: He led the Panthers to 37 wins and three consecutive appearances in the PIAA Class 4A state finals during his career. He was a two-year captain who scored 23 touchdowns. He was a West Virginia recruit.
P: Jake Wright, George Washington, 2012: He also was a top kicker and a baseball standout. Specialized in booming punts, even in bad weather, and coffin-corner placements.
QB: Tim DiGiorgio, Frankford, 2012; Paul Dooley, Springside Chestnut Hill, 2013; Will Howard, Downingtown West, 2019; Kyle Lauletta, Downingtown East; Brandon McIlwain, Council Rock North, 2015; Skyler Mornhinweg, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2011; Anthony Russo, Archbishop Wood, 2015; Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 2019; Kyle Shurmur, La Salle 2014; Ryan Stover, Upper Dublin, 2015; Reece Udinski, North Penn, 2016;
RB: Raheem Blackshear, Archbishop Wood, 2016; Patrick Garwo, Conwell-Egan, 2018; Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 2020; Jarrett McClenton, Archbishop Wood, 2014; Desmon Peoples, Archbishop Wood, 2011; Nasir Peoples, Archbishop Wood, 2017; David Williams, Imhotep Charter, 2012.
WR: Dox Aitken, Haverford School, 2015; Javier Buffalo, Franklin, 2015; Sean Coleman, La Salle, 2012; Justin Jaworski, 2016; Perkiomen Valley, 2017; Ricky Johns, North Penn, 2016; Chris Jones, Coatesville, 2012; Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 2020; Jimmy Herron, La Salle, 2014; Jaelen Strong-Rankin, West Catholic, 2010; Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter, 2018.
TE: Nick Gallo, Council Rock South, 2018; Tyler Kroft, Downingtown East, 2010; Kyle Pitts, Archbishop Wood, 2017; Naseir Upshur, Imhotep Charter, 2015.
OL: Connor Bishop, Archbishop Wood, 2018; Yasir Durant, Imhotep Charter, 2015; Brandon Hitner, Garnet Valley, 2013; Desmond Holmes, Cardinal O’Hara, 2016; Jonah Jackson, Penncrest, 2013; Mike Mooney, Malvern Prep, 2011; Jimmy Morrissey, La Salle, 2015; Carter Regitz, Downingtown East, 2017; Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2019; Raquan Thomas, Gratz, 2015; JohnCarlo Valentin, Imhotep Charter, 2015.
DL: Mike Boykin, Coatesville, 2013; Will Kiely, Downingtown East, 2016; Connor Mahoney, Malvern Prep, 2011; Shawn Oakman, Penn Wood, 2010; Sean Pelkisson, Downingtown West, 2019; Asim Richards, Haverford School, 2018; Jihad Ward, Bok, 2011.
LB: Zaire Franklin, La Salle, 2014; Matt Galambos, Haverford School, 2012; Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 2019; Matt Palmer, Archbishop Wood, 2017; Ralph Reeves, North Penn, 2012; Dillon Trainer, La Salle, 2019; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 2020; TJ Waters, West Catholic, 2011.
DB: Kevin Forster, La Salle, 2010; Justin Henley, North Penn, 2017; Jeremy Jennings, Downingtown East, 2016; Jordan Mosley, Haverford High, 2016; Will Parks, Germantown, 2011; Yeedee Thaenrat, Father Judge, 2015; Daryl Worley, Penn Charter, 2012; Avery Young, Coatesville, 2017.