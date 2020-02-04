February 5 begins the regular period for Division I and II football recruits to sign national letters of intent to play football in college. Here are the local NCAA Division I football signings:

Southeastern Pennsylvania

Related stories

Jamir Barnes, Cheltenham, RB, Monmouth

Trey Blair, Haverford, Athlete, Temple

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, WR, Villanova

Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep, RB, Buffalo

West Chester East senior running back Kyle Cichanowsky is a Bryant recruit.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
West Chester East senior running back Kyle Cichanowsky is a Bryant recruit.

Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East, RB, Bryant

Malik Griffin, Neumann Goretti, RB, Elon

Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II, QB, Temple

Ronald Holmes Jr., Neumann Goretti, LB, Delaware State

Will Howard, Downingtown West, QB, Kansas State

Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep, LB, Princeton

Rausheen Lively, Neumann Goretti, DB, Sacred Heart

Matt Lombardi, St. Joseph’s Prep, OL, Tulane

Maurcus McDaniel, Episcopal Academy, Athlete, Penn

Matt McGeary, St. Joseph’s Prep, OL, Colgate

Aidan Nash, St. Joseph’s Prep, DB, Penn

R.J. McNamara, North Penn, LB, Delaware

Martin Luther King senior defensive back Tyrell Mims is a Villanova recruit. He is shown here with his mother, Rasheedah Mims.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Martin Luther King senior defensive back Tyrell Mims is a Villanova recruit. He is shown here with his mother, Rasheedah Mims.

Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King, DB, Villanova

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, QB, Villanova

Sean Pelkisson, Downingtown West, DE, Georgia Southern

Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt, Athlete, Buffalo

Anthony Rightley, St. Jospeh’s Prep, Athlete, Maine

Lance Schwartz, Garnet Valley, OL, Delaware

Neumann-Goretti defensive back Ubayd Steed is a Towson recruit.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Neumann-Goretti defensive back Ubayd Steed is a Towson recruit.

Ubayd Steed, Neumann-Goretti, DB, Towson

Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, OL, Bucknell

Dan Stevenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, TE, Duquesne

Dillon Trainer, La Salle, LB, Delaware

Dylan Walker, Pope John Paul II, TE, Colorado State

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy's Ke'Shawn Williams is a Wake Forest recruit.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy's Ke'Shawn Williams is a Wake Forest recruit.

Ke’Shawn Williams, Springside Chestnut Hill, WR, Wake Forest

South Jersey

Tirek Austin-Cave, Camden, LB, Miami

Jada Byers, St. Joseph, RB, Sacred Heart

Dyshier Clary, Woodrow Wilson, LB, Temple

Solomon DeShields, Millville, Athlete, Pittsburgh

Woodrow Wilson's Fadil Diggs is a Texas A&M recruit.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Woodrow Wilson's Fadil Diggs is a Texas A&M recruit.

Fadill Diggs, Woodrow Wilson, DE, Texas A&M

Shaikyi Hannah, Delsea, DB, Lafayette

Malik Harvey, Woodrow Wilson, WR, No. Illinois

Quinn Hart, Williamstown, DB, Sacred Heart

Cam Horsley, Cinnaminson, OL, Boston College

Josh Johnson, Salem, DL, Elon

Connor Kennedy, Lenape, DB, Lehigh

Aaron Lewis, Williamstown, DL, Michigan

Chris Long, Willingboro, Athlete, Rutgers

Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton (16) is a Rutgers recruit.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton (16) is a Rutgers recruit.

Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek, Athlete, Rutgers

Muheem McCargo, Woodrow Wilson, LB, Temple

R.J. Moten, Delran, Athlete, Michigan

Alex Odom, Kingsway, Athlete, Temple

Tyreem Powell, Vineland, DB, Rutgers

St. Augustine’s Isaiah Raikes (No. 34) is a Texas A&M recruit.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
St. Augustine’s Isaiah Raikes (No. 34) is a Texas A&M recruit.

Isaiah Raikes, St. Augustine, DL, Texas A&M

Eric Rogers, Burlington Twp., DB, No. Illinois

Brad Small, Highland, LB, Sacred Heart

Tarheeb Still, Timber Creek, WR, Maryland

Clyde Washington, Lenape, LB, Purdue

Jon Wood, Williamstown, DB, Sacred Heart

D.J. Woodbury, Burlington City, WR, Temple