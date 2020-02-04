February 5 begins the regular period for Division I and II football recruits to sign national letters of intent to play football in college. Here are the local NCAA Division I football signings:
Jamir Barnes, Cheltenham, RB, Monmouth
Trey Blair, Haverford, Athlete, Temple
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, WR, Villanova
Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep, RB, Buffalo
Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East, RB, Bryant
Malik Griffin, Neumann Goretti, RB, Elon
Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II, QB, Temple
Ronald Holmes Jr., Neumann Goretti, LB, Delaware State
Will Howard, Downingtown West, QB, Kansas State
Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep, LB, Princeton
Rausheen Lively, Neumann Goretti, DB, Sacred Heart
Matt Lombardi, St. Joseph’s Prep, OL, Tulane
Maurcus McDaniel, Episcopal Academy, Athlete, Penn
Matt McGeary, St. Joseph’s Prep, OL, Colgate
Aidan Nash, St. Joseph’s Prep, DB, Penn
R.J. McNamara, North Penn, LB, Delaware
Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King, DB, Villanova
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, QB, Villanova
Sean Pelkisson, Downingtown West, DE, Georgia Southern
Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt, Athlete, Buffalo
Anthony Rightley, St. Jospeh’s Prep, Athlete, Maine
Lance Schwartz, Garnet Valley, OL, Delaware
Ubayd Steed, Neumann-Goretti, DB, Towson
Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, OL, Bucknell
Dan Stevenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, TE, Duquesne
Dillon Trainer, La Salle, LB, Delaware
Dylan Walker, Pope John Paul II, TE, Colorado State
Ke’Shawn Williams, Springside Chestnut Hill, WR, Wake Forest
Tirek Austin-Cave, Camden, LB, Miami
Jada Byers, St. Joseph, RB, Sacred Heart
Dyshier Clary, Woodrow Wilson, LB, Temple
Solomon DeShields, Millville, Athlete, Pittsburgh
Fadill Diggs, Woodrow Wilson, DE, Texas A&M
Shaikyi Hannah, Delsea, DB, Lafayette
Malik Harvey, Woodrow Wilson, WR, No. Illinois
Quinn Hart, Williamstown, DB, Sacred Heart
Cam Horsley, Cinnaminson, OL, Boston College
Josh Johnson, Salem, DL, Elon
Connor Kennedy, Lenape, DB, Lehigh
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown, DL, Michigan
Chris Long, Willingboro, Athlete, Rutgers
Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek, Athlete, Rutgers
Muheem McCargo, Woodrow Wilson, LB, Temple
R.J. Moten, Delran, Athlete, Michigan
Alex Odom, Kingsway, Athlete, Temple
Tyreem Powell, Vineland, DB, Rutgers
Isaiah Raikes, St. Augustine, DL, Texas A&M
Eric Rogers, Burlington Twp., DB, No. Illinois
Brad Small, Highland, LB, Sacred Heart
Tarheeb Still, Timber Creek, WR, Maryland
Clyde Washington, Lenape, LB, Purdue
Jon Wood, Williamstown, DB, Sacred Heart
D.J. Woodbury, Burlington City, WR, Temple