Central Bucks West is 7-0 for the first time since 2000.
The Bucks also are in the Top 10 for the first time this season after an imposing 45-10 victory over rival Central Bucks East on Friday night.
Here’s the new Top 10, with last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. St. Joseph Prep (1) 3-2: Junior quarterback Kyle McCord threw four touchdown passes in a 44-7 win over Roman Catholic on Friday. Junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison caught four passes for 11 yards and senior running back Kobe Burrell gained 92 yards on nine carries as the Hawks extended their winning streak over Philadelphia-area foes to 30 games, dating to start of 2016 season. The Prep meets Archbishop Wood Friday at Widener.
2. Downingtown West (2) 7-0: On a big stage in front of a big crowd, the Whippets responded with big plays in a 63-35 victory over then-No. 5 Downingtown East in the latest edition of the “Battle of the Brandywine.” Senior quarterback Will Howard, a Kansas State recruit, passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 84 yards. The Whippets scored three times in the second half on returns as junior Julian Williams took a kickoff and a punt to the house and senior Sean Pelkisson pulled off a scoop-and-score with a fourth-quarter fumble. Downingtown West visits West Chester East in an interesting Ches-Mont League cross-over clash on Friday.
3. La Salle (3) 5-1: Senior quarterback Jack Machita threw two touchdown passes as the Explorers bounced back from a tough loss to St. Joseph’s Prep with a 49-7 victory over Father Judge. Sophomore running back Sam Brown added three touchdowns for La Salle, which built a 35-0 halftime lead. La Salle is home vs. Archbishop Ryan on Friday.
4. Coatesville (4) 5-1: The return of star quarterback Ricky Ortega, a Villanova recruit, has the Red Raiders’ world back spinning in greased grooves. Ortega, who left two of the first four games with a nagging lower-leg ailment, threw three touchdown passes in the first half of Friday night’s 43-3 victory over Avon Grove. Coatesville is home Friday vs. Bishop Shanahan, with showdowns with Downingtown West (Oct. 18) and Downingtown East (Oct. 25) looming on the horizon.
5. Neumann-Goretti (6) 7-0: Sensational junior all-purpose Tysheem Johnson led the way as the Saints seized sole possession of first place in the Catholic League Blue Division with a 64-20 win over Archbishop Carroll. Johnson ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for another 149 yards and score. He also threw a touchdown pass. Neumann-Goretti visits Cardinal O’Hara Friday.
6. Episcopal Academy (7) 5-0: Malcolm Folk ran for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Churchmen won their final non-league game by a 21-7 score over Salesianum (Del.). Dual-threat quarterback Maurcus McDaniel continued his torrid play with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Episcopal Academy opens Inter-Ac League play Saturday at fellow unbeaten Penn Charter.
7. North Penn (9) 6-1: R.J. Macnamara scored four touchdowns as the Knights busted loose in the second half for a 47-21 win over previously undefeated Souderton. North Penn scored the game’s final 28 points after trailing 21-20. North Penn visits new No. 10 Central Bucks Westin a key Suburban One League Continental Division clash.
8. Downingtown East (5) 6-1: The strength of the Cougars’ offensive line and ground game was on full display in the course of the loss to rival Downingtown West. Senior Stanley Bryant matched the Whippets’ stars big play for big play with four touchdown runs. Senior Spencer Uggla led all rushers with 151 yards and added a score. Downingtown East is home Friday vs. West Chester Henderson.
9. Northeast (10) 6-1: Keino Salmon made the play of the game, a tackle at the goal-line on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minutes, as the Vikings scored an 8-6 victory over fellow Public League power Imhotep in a hard-hitting defensive battle on Friday night. Senior quarterback Charles Britt hit Tyreek Chappell with a 65-yard touchdown pass and ran for the two-point conversion for the eventual winning points. The Vikings have won three in a row, allowing a total of 12 points. Northeast plays at Central on Friday.
10. Central Bucks West (NR) 7-0: The Bucks have captured the Central Bucks Cup, thanks to victories over C.B. South and C.B. East, for the first time since 2013. They scored on five of six possessions in taking a 38-3 halftime lead over C.B. East on Friday night. Senior quarterback Jack Neri and senior running back Jack Fallon led the offense, while senior Ben Mullikin made the big defensive play with an interception return for touchdown. C.B. West hosts No. 7 North Penn on Friday night in a game that should stir some echoes in War Memorial Stadium.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Abington (6-1), Academy Park (6-1), Cheltenham (6-1), Imhotep Charter (3-4), Penn Charter (5-0), Pope John Paul II (6-1), Springside Chestnut Hill (5-0), Souderton (6-1), West Chester East (6-1).