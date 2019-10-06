2. Downingtown West (2) 7-0: On a big stage in front of a big crowd, the Whippets responded with big plays in a 63-35 victory over then-No. 5 Downingtown East in the latest edition of the “Battle of the Brandywine.” Senior quarterback Will Howard, a Kansas State recruit, passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 84 yards. The Whippets scored three times in the second half on returns as junior Julian Williams took a kickoff and a punt to the house and senior Sean Pelkisson pulled off a scoop-and-score with a fourth-quarter fumble. Downingtown West visits West Chester East in an interesting Ches-Mont League cross-over clash on Friday.