The Haverford School boys’ soccer team scored twice in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 2-1, in the PAISAA semifinals on Thursday. Joe Pariano tied the game with 16 minutes remaining and Asher Laackman scored less than five minutes later to give the Fords the lead. Haverford will face the Kiski School in the PAISAA final on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The Hill School fell to the Kiski School in penalties, 5-3, after regulation ended with the score tied at 2. Baba Kallie and Jordan Mugisha scored for the Blues in the loss.
Penn Charter shut out Episcopal Academy, 3-0, in the PAISAA semifinals.
Kayla Bradby, Kait Haughey, and Sara Shipon scored in the win. Kaila Rahn had an assist. The Qaukers will battle Westtown for the PAISAA title on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Westtown won its semifinal, 2-1, over Springside Chesnut Hill.