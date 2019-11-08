The Haverford School boys’ soccer team scored twice in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 2-1, in the PAISAA semifinals on Thursday. Joe Pariano tied the game with 16 minutes remaining and Asher Laackman scored less than five minutes later to give the Fords the lead. Haverford will face the Kiski School in the PAISAA final on Wednesday, Nov. 13.