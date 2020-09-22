St. Joseph’s Prep football coach Tim Roken has been named head coach of the East team for the 2021 All-American Bowl.
Roken’s roster of 50 of the top high school players from the Eastern half of the country will feature familiar names at quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker. That’s because St. Joseph’s Prep seniors Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have committed to participate in the annual all-star game, which is scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
David White of Blue Springs High in Missouri has been selected as coach of the West team.
Roken led St. Joseph’s Prep to the PIAA Class 6A state title in 2019, his first season as the Hawks' head coach. He previously served as an assistant coach for nine seasons.
Roken was the offensive coordinator for the East squad during the 2015 All-American Bowl.
“The All-American Bowl has established a great tradition that I have been blessed to be a part of in different roles in the past,” Roken said in a statement. “I am honored to now be selected to represent our school and community as the head coach in this great game.”
Roken led St. Joseph’s to a 12-2 record in 2019, including 11 consecutive victories to close the season.
McCord is an Ohio State recruit who led the Hawks to the 2018 state title, throwing for 35 touchdowns as a sophomore. McCord passed for 2,399 yards and 31 touchdowns in the first 10 games in 2019 before sitting out the last four games with an injury.
Harrison, also an Ohio State recruit, caught 47 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Trotter, a Clemson recruit, was the leader of the Hawks defense before sitting out the second half of 2019 with an injury.
St. Joseph’s Prep has yet to play a game this season, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of much of the schedule. The program continues to work through logistical issues related to practice sites and field availability in hopes of arranging for games in October.