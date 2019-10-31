For the second season in a row, the Germantown Friends boys’ soccer team won the Friends School League championship with a 2-0 win over Moorestown Friends. James Hobbs-Pifer, one of eight seniors on the team, scored both goals in the win. Nolan Grady and Lucien Dalseth had assists. Eli Kushner recorded seven saves for the shutout.
Jordan Naim’s hat trick led Barrack Hebrew to a 6-0 win over Perkiomen School in the Tri-County League championship. Ethan Wilner added two goals and Daniel Wachs had one as the Cougars pulled away with four goals in the second half. Naim, Abe Wachs, and Noah Ufberg had one assist. Hayden Ufberg recorded four saves for the shutout.
Devon Prep clinched its second-straight District 12 A title with a 3-2 win over Masterman.
Emmett Young’s goal on a penalty kick in overtime gave Strath Haven a dramatic 2-1 win over Holy Ghost Prep in the District 1 Class 3A championship. Quinn Vandellos converted a header in regulation. Holy Ghost forced overtime with by scoring with 16 seconds left in the second half.
After neither side found the back of the net in regulation or two overtime periods, Calvary Christian claimed the District 1 Class A title with a 4-1 victory in penalty kicks over MaST Charter.
Villa Joseph Marie scored four goals in the second half to knock off Strath Haven and in the District 1 Class 3A final. Jillian Hunter and Katie Sullivan scored twice in the victory. Shea Riley also scored. The win marked the Jems’ 10th consecutive district title.
Moorestown Friends blanked Germantown Friends, 5-0, to claim the Friends Schools League Championship.