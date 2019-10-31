Jordan Naim’s hat trick led Barrack Hebrew to a 6-0 win over Perkiomen School in the Tri-County League championship. Ethan Wilner added two goals and Daniel Wachs had one as the Cougars pulled away with four goals in the second half. Naim, Abe Wachs, and Noah Ufberg had one assist. Hayden Ufberg recorded four saves for the shutout.