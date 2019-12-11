After de-committing from Temple on Monday, Willingboro senior receiver Chris Long made another decision on Tuesday.
He announced on his Twitter page that he has committed to Rutgers.
Long’s news came just days after it was announced that former Temple assistant coach Fran Brown joined Greg Schiano’s staff at Rutgers.
Brown was an integral part in getting Long to commit to Temple in October.
Long, who tries to emulate DeSean Jackson on the field, was reluctant to play anywhere else but receiver in college until Brown convinced him to commit as a defensive back.
“I just trusted his word, to be honest,” Long said in October. “And the stories that he told me, people were in the same situation as me. They played receiver and switched to DB. Now they’re in the [NFL]. So why not?”
Long will now be working directly under Brown, who will coach the Rutgers defensive backs.
Northeast defensive end Elijah Jeudy announced on his Twitter page that he’s narrowed his 20 scholarship choices to six.
Florida, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State are still in play.
“This is my top six, but my recruitment is still open,” he said in a tweet.
The junior visited Florida on the weekend of Nov. 28 and posted a photo of himself with coach Dan Mullen.
Jeudy tweeted on Sunday that he was visiting Penn State.
Martin Luther King defensive back Tyrell Mims is headed to Villanova, he announced on Twitter last week.
Mims released an emotional 2-minute-long video on Twitter that described the adversity the senior has faced throughout his life, including the incarceration of his father.
“Growing up with a father who is incarcerated usually spells trouble for a young man in my community,” Mims said in the video. “But my support system was determined to not let that happen.”
Mims, who was the Public League MVP, also fielded offers from Yale, Robert Morris, Rhode Island, Morgan State, Monmouth and New Hampshire.
Lenape’s Xavier Coleman had a productive season, rushing and receiving for 531 yards apiece and scoring 21 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
The junior running back received an offer from Buffalo on Dec. 3 and another one from Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Coleman is up to 10 offers, with his previous two offers coming from Boston College and Washington State in September.
He’s also heard from Rutgers, Central Michigan, West Virginia, Temple, Baylor and Massachusetts.