Perkiomen Valley girl’s basketball sets sights on defending district and league titles

The Perkiomen Valley girls basketball team sat in a room two years ago, writing down a list of goals on a whiteboard.

They wrote a few things down before getting to the team’s main goal: Win a Pioneer Athletic Conference championship. That was the ultimate prize the Vikings were chasing in 2021-22.

“We said beat this team, beat this team, PAC chip, and I said ‘District chip,’ and everyone was laughing,” said junior Lena Stein. “We did not think that was possible. … Dream big I guess.”

While the notion then may have seemed a bit far-fetched, Stein and her classmates have raised expectations immensely since the Vikings have surpassed district gold.

After a run to the Pioneer Athletic Conference title game in the 2021 season — the program’s first championship game appearance in four years — and a trip to the District 1-6A quarters, the Vikings won their first PAC championship since 2016 and second District 1 crown in program history last season while finishing the year 28-2.

Now the Vikings believe even more is within reach this upcoming season, like a state championship.

“I probably was one of the people that chuckled at her,” said Perk Valley coach John Russo. “Not because I didn’t think we could get there, but until you beat Spring-Ford, you can’t have another goal. To go from what we talked about as a team [two years ago] to winning districts [last year] was amazingly fast I thought. I didn’t think it would happen as quickly as we did, and now our job is to compete every day so we can defend both titles.”

Perk Valley returns five starters this season in forward Quinn Boettinger (16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds), wing Grace Galbavy (13.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 8.3 rebounds), point guard Bella Bacani (10.4 points, 40 three-pointers), guard Julia Smith (4.4 points, 31 three-pointers), and Stein (5.6 points, 3.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds).

The Vikings graduated Stein’s older sister, Ella, a valuable starter last season, but the two’s other sister, Anna Stein, a senior, returns to the lineup after playing in 24 games last season, as well as junior wing/forward Grace Miley, who sustained a knee injury at the start of last season.

“It’s been hard mentally,” Miley said. “Just getting back into driving again, go up for shots, getting my confidence back, but my knee feels pretty strong — It’s just getting confident in myself.”

With a load of returners and influx of young talent, Russo will have his hands full trying to figure out which five should be out on the floor.

“My job got tougher,” Russo said. “Seven of them have really never not started for me. … We really have seven starters and it’s an ongoing conversation.”

Despite the Vikings’ 2022-23 season, their second loss that ended PV’s season has stuck with the team. They led by as many as nine points in the third quarter against Archbishop Carroll — the eventual state champions — until Carroll won in overtime in the second round of state playoffs.

“It keeps us up most nights still, but it’s something to work towards,” Lena Stein said. “We’re not satisfied. That gives us something to work towards and we needed that.”

Even during offseason games and workouts, Russo said, that the competitive level of his group was unmatched. They want to be great and put in the work to do so.

“We go AT it,” Miley added.

Pioneer Athletic Conference championship and District 1 championship will still be the goals on the Vikings’ whiteboard. League rival Spring-Ford will likely have a say in whether PV can accomplish that this season.

The Vikings won’t overlook the Rams — or other contenders — but there’s reason to dream big after what the group accomplished last season.

“Freshman year, we made a list of our goals and PAC chip was iffy for us,” Miley said. “This time, [a] state chip is what we want.”

This story was produced as part of a partnership between The Inquirer and City of Basketball Love, a nonprofit news organization that covers high school and college basketball in the Philadelphia area while also helping mentor the next generation of sportswriters. This collaboration will help boost coverage of the city’s vibrant amateur basketball scene, from the high school ranks up through the Big 5 and beyond.