Phelps School forward Will Riley makes his pledge to Illinois

Phelps School’s Will Riley, a Canadian small forward who’s a five-star prospect, announced Sunday his commitment to Illinois this upcoming season.

He’ll reclassify into the class of 2024, forgoing his final season of high school ball to play at the collegiate level. The 6-foot-9 Riley, currently ranked by ESPN as No. 24 in the nation for the 2025 class, would be eligible for the 2025 NBA draft and has already appeared in ESPN’s mock draft as a first-round pick.

Riley is considered the highest-ranked high school recruit to land at Illinois. Riley narrowed his final list of schools to Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, and Illinois while he was also considering turning professional with the New Zealand Breakers.

Riley, who joined Phelps in 2022, averaged 26.0 points this season. He helped guide the Lions to a PAISAA championship appearance, though, they fell to Perkiomen School.