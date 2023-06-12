Father Judge set to take on North Penn in the PIAA baseball semifinals

Father Judge is having a historic baseball season, and it’s not over yet.

The Crusaders (23-2) outlasted second-seeded La Salle College High School in the Philadelphia Catholic League final on May 27, capturing the program’s 10th league title since 2000. They also won the District 12 crown with a 9-7 victory against Central.

Now, the team has its sights on bringing home the program’s first PIAA Class 6A championship, and one team stands in the way for Judge to make a state final appearance. Judge will play North Penn on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals at Neumann University.

The Knights (21-5) have turned things around after last year’s 6-11 finish. They won the Suburban One League Colonial Division. North Penn has won three state championships, the last in 2015. It came close in 2021 but fell, 2-0, in the semifinals against La Salle, which won the state final that year.

Other local teams competing in the state semifinals on Tuesday are Bonner-Prendergast (17-7), Strath Haven (19-4), and Archbishop Wood (18-6).

In the Class 5A semifinals, Bonner-Prendie, led by MLB draft prospect Kevin McGonigle, will play Shaler at Hershey High School (3:30 p.m.). District 1 champion Strath Haven will take on Greencastle-Antrim at Fredericksburg’s Earl Wenger Field (6:30 p.m.).

In Class 4A, Wood, making its second straight semifinal appearance, will face District 2 champion Dallas at 4 p.m. at DeSales University.