Imhotep routs Peters Township to claim PIAA Class 5A state title

Imhotep Charter won its second PIAA football title Friday night, dominating District 7 Peters Township, 38-13, at Cumberland Valley High School to claim the PIAA Class 5A title.

Senior quarterback Mikal Davis, an Army commit, led the Panthers’ offensive attack, finishing with four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing). Junior running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman led the undefeated Panthers (15-0) on the ground, scoring on a 68-yard run in the third quarter.

The victory follows years of playoff heartache, including last season when the Panthers lost in the Class 5A finale, 28-14, against Pine-Richland. After winning its first state title in 2015 under then-coach Albie Crosby, Imhotep lost three times to Erie’s Cathedral Prep in the Class 4A title game from 2016 to 2018. Then in 2019, the Panthers lost to Dallas in the 4A quarterfinals. Imhotep also lost to Penn-Trafford in overtime in the Class 5A finale in 2021.

Earlier this week, Imhotep coach Devon Johnson, now in his fourth season, said previous teams had struggled to control their emotions when adversity struck in big games. This year, the Panthers used “brain training” sessions twice a week with a neuroscientist at the school to enhance their ability to cope under pressure.

After leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the game’s opening drive Friday night, Davis threw an interception on Imhotep’s next possession.

Instead of succumbing to disappointment, the Panthers’ defense forced a missed field. The Panthers responded with a field goal of their own before extending their lead to 24-7 at halftime.