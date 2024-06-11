A look at the local baseball and softball teams heading to the PIAA state finals at Penn State

While most high school baseball and softball seasons have come to a close, a handful of local programs are heading to Penn State this week for a shot at a state title.

All PIAA baseball championship games will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, while softball championships will be played at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

Here’s a look at the local teams that are still standing.

Baseball

Class 3A: Neumann Goretti (20-6) vs. Avonworth (21-8), Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Neumann Goretti blew out Trinity, 11-1, in the semifinals on Monday to punch its ticket to State College, highlighted by an inside-the-park grand slam by senior outfielder Andrew Dankanich.

The Saints are seeking their first state title since going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, led by a strong senior class. Outfielder Christian Cerone, who is headed to Millersville University in the fall, has a .433 batting average and leads the team with 20 RBIs. Senior right-hander Jayce Park, an Old Dominion recruit, has 78 strikeouts this season, which ranks fifth in PIAA Class 3A.

Neumann Goretti is also a major threat on the base paths, with 98 stolen bases this season.

Class 4A: Holy Ghost Prep (17-8) vs. Indiana (16-9), Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The District 1 champions from Holy Ghost Prep are powered by their sophomore core, including shortstop Jake Keaser. The Virginia Tech recruit has a .655 slugging percentage. Fellow sophomore Edwin Rosado has 28 stolen bases to go with 28 RBIs this season.

The Firebirds mounted a comeback victory over Danville in the semifinals to secure a date with Indiana. Holy Ghost last reached the state title game in 2022.

Class 6A: La Salle College (25-3) vs. Hempfield (23-6), Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Coming off its first Catholic League championship since 2021, La Salle is looking to add another state title to the trophy case. After edging Downingtown West, 1-0, in a 15-inning quarterfinal, the Explorers posted a 10-4 victory against Hazleton Area in the semis. Senior Chris Cavalcante earned the win on the mound.

Junior Jack Pye boasts a 0.85 ERA across 11 appearances, while senior infielder Matt Gannon leads the team with a .427 batting average. The Scranton recruit also has 24 RBIs and eight doubles on the season.

Softball

Class 6A: North Penn (24-3) vs. Council Rock South (22-3), Friday at 4 p.m.

North Penn will look to defend its state title against another District 1 team, Council Rock South. The Golden Hawks are making their first PIAA state championship appearance.

Council Rock junior pitcher Lexi Waring tossed a two-hit shutout in the quarterfinals against Warwick, striking out 14.

The Knights lost two-time Gatorade Pennsylvania softball player of the year Julia Shearer from last year’s championship team. Shearer continued her softball career at Maryland, while North Penn’s pitching staff picked up where she left off. Senior right-hander Bella Nunn, a UMBC signee, posted a 1.52 ERA over 24 appearances this year.

Senior first baseman Casey Sokol is hitting .425 to go with 19 RBIs for North Penn.

In the teams’ previous meeting in April, North Penn came away with a 1-0 victory.