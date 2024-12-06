Roman Catholic drops state championship game to Bishop McDevitt in overtime

Roman Catholic lost in heartbreaking fashion, 34-31, in overtime against Bishop McDevitt Friday night in the PIAA Class 5A championship game at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

The Cahillites rallied from a halftime deficit, took a lead late in the game, but allowed a late field goal with two minutes left in regulation.

Roman Catholic junior standout quarterback Semaj Beals reportedly succumbed to an injury just before the fourth quarter concluded and only played two snaps in overtime (one incompletion).

Beals finished with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. His counterpart, McDevitt’s Stone Saunders, threw for two scores, added another on the ground en route to his second state title, and made history in the third quarter.

After two scores in the first half, Saunders, a Kentucky pledge, whipped a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Diaz-Ellis in the third frame, surpassing 13,562 passing career passing yards for the state’s all-time record.

Despite managing just three points by halftime, the Cahillities, who had scored 41, 48, and 41 points, respectively, through the first three rounds of the playoffs, stormed back in the second half.

Roman’s 14-3 deficit at intermission could have been worse if not for a goal line stand that forced a turnover on downs in the first quarter.

Still, McDevitt went up, 21-3, after the first drive of the third quarter.

But Roman junior receiver Zamir Newsuan recovered a fumble in the end zone trim the deficit to 21-10. Trickery helped the Cahillites inch closer after Rayshawn Scott hit CJ Miller on a 48-yard touchdown during a fake punt.

McDevitt led, 28-17, as the four quarter began. A 30-yard touchdown pass from Beals to Scott, however, cut McDevitt’s lead to 28-24.

Junior defensive back Luis Gaddy then returned an interception 75 yards, giving Roman a 31-28, edge.

McDevitt’s Aiden Grella eventually drained a 20-yard field with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining to tie the score at 31.

Roman ended its overtime possession with a missed field goal. Grella buried a short kick to secure victory.