Bonner-Prendergast football captures first-ever state championship with 40-14 win over Lampeter Strasburg

After dispatching Lampeter Strasburg, 40-14, in the PIAA Class 4A state championship Thursday night in Mechanicsburg, Bonner-Prendergast reigns supreme.

A critical sequence just before halftime helped the Friars rebound from losing an early 14-0 edge and helped coach Jack Muldoon’s team claim the first state title in school history.

The Friars (12-2, 4-1 Philadelphia Catholic League), representing District 12, scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter before District 3′s Lampeter Strasburg (14-1, 8-0 Lancaster-Lebanon 4) countered with consecutive scores in the second frame.

With less than three minutes left in the half, Bonner-Prendie senior defensive back Jeremiah Coleman nabbed an interception near midfield.

Two plays later, sophomore quarterback Noel Campbell hit senior receiver Jalil Hall for 40 yards, setting up senior running back Mick Johnson’s four-yard rushing touchdown on the next play. Campbell finished 13-for-21 for 162 yards and no interceptions and added 27 yards rushing.

As the Pioneers mounted a final drive before the half, Bonner-Prendie senior linebacker Brett Johnson intercepted Lampeter Strasburg senior quarterback Caleb Howse and returned the ball for a score, giving the Friars a 27-14 lead at intermission at Cumberland Valley High School.

Lampeter Strasburg never recovered. Howse threw three interceptions in the first half and finished only 1-for-6, with a 28-yard touchdown completion, and rushed for 91 yards.

Johnson, who finished with 111 yards rushing, added touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters. As a receiver Coleman had six catches for 67 yards, and Hall finished with four catches for 65.

Muldoon took over the program in 2016 after three seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator.

The Friars went 8-25 in his first three seasons as Muldoon focused on building a strong freshman and junior varsity team.

Hall, who is committed to West Virginia, played on the Friars’ freshman team on his way to stardom.