St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Samaj Jones commits to Cincinnati

The dual-threat quarterback led St. Joseph's Prep to the state title in 2022 with a 42-7 win over Harrisburg.

St. Joseph's Prep’s 2 Samaj Jones looks to the sidelines during the St. Joseph's Prep vs St. John's College HS football scrimmage at Salesianum School in Wilmington, De. on Aug. 20, 2022.
St. Joseph's Prep's 2 Samaj Jones looks to the sidelines during the St. Joseph's Prep vs St. John's College HS football scrimmage at Salesianum School in Wilmington, De. on Aug. 20, 2022.

Samaj Jones, the versatile star quarterback for St. Joseph’s Prep, has committed to Cincinnati for his college career, he announced on Twitter.

Jones, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder who is as fast on his feet as he is to throw passes, led St. Joseph’s Prep to a 12-1 record and the state title in 2022 with a dominant performance in a 42-7 win over Harrisburg. It was the seventh state title for the Prep.

Jones is the highest-rated recruit in Cincinnati’s 2024 class.

