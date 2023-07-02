St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Samaj Jones commits to Cincinnati

Samaj Jones, the versatile star quarterback for St. Joseph’s Prep, has committed to Cincinnati for his college career, he announced on Twitter.

Jones, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder who is as fast on his feet as he is to throw passes, led St. Joseph’s Prep to a 12-1 record and the state title in 2022 with a dominant performance in a 42-7 win over Harrisburg. It was the seventh state title for the Prep.

Jones is the highest-rated recruit in Cincinnati’s 2024 class.

