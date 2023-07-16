Skip to content
Westtown’s Savannah Curry commits to Temple

The 2024 guard has committed to Temple on her social media.

Savannah Curry of Westtown shoots a three pointer during the PAISAA Championship game at the Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Westtown defeated Penn Charter 74 to 54.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Shooting guard Savannah Curry of Westtown School in West Chester has committed to Temple, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Curry has been a key part, along with star Jordyn Palmer, of Westtown’s recent success in league play.

The class of 2024 player, who is 5-foot-10, also has experience playing small forward. Owls coach Diane Richardson is building her Temple squad, which finished 11–18 last season.

» READ MORE: Westtown girls’ basketball falls to Montverde Academy in semifinals of GEICO Nationals tournament

