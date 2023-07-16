Link copied to clipboard
Westtown’s Savannah Curry commits to Temple
The 2024 guard has committed to Temple on her social media.
Shooting guard Savannah Curry of Westtown School in West Chester has committed to Temple, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.
Curry has been a key part, along with star Jordyn Palmer, of Westtown’s recent success in league play.
The class of 2024 player, who is 5-foot-10, also has experience playing small forward. Owls coach Diane Richardson is building her Temple squad, which finished 11–18 last season.
» READ MORE: Westtown girls’ basketball falls to Montverde Academy in semifinals of GEICO Nationals tournament