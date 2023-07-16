Westtown’s Savannah Curry commits to Temple

Shooting guard Savannah Curry of Westtown School in West Chester has committed to Temple, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Curry has been a key part, along with star Jordyn Palmer, of Westtown’s recent success in league play.

The class of 2024 player, who is 5-foot-10, also has experience playing small forward. Owls coach Diane Richardson is building her Temple squad, which finished 11–18 last season.

