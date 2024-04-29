Audenried’s Shayla Smith commits to Penn State

Universal Audenried’s Shayla Smith announced Monday her commitment to Penn State, becoming the Nittany Lions’ first pledge in the class of 2025.

The tenacious 5-foot-10 junior guard held multiple scholarship offers from Division I programs, including St. John’s, Delaware State, Monmouth, Temple, Arizona, and Delaware.

As a sophomore, Smith became the fastest player in Pub history to reach 1,000 points. She also led the Rockets to the program’s first Public League championship and was named the league’s MVP.

Smith led Audenried (25-6) to repeat as league champions this year, as she dropped a game-high 37 points against Imhotep in the final. She averaged 25.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season.

She’ll spend the offseason competing on a top-notch Philly Rise EYBL 17U team alongside Westtown’s Kennedy Henry, Olivia Jones, Atlee Vanesko, Jordyn Palmer, and Jessie Moses as well as Garnet Valley’s Haylie Adamski and Penn Charter’s Kaylinn Bethea.