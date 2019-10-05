As for individual champions, there was a three-way tie for first between Masterman freshman Mike Fisher, Lincoln freshman Shirley Mai, and junior Richard Beggy of Central. All three tied with a score of 90, resulting in them playing the 18th hole three times to try and break it. That wasn’t the case, though, as they stood tied after the three attempts. So the three were put on the third hole, where Fisher was eliminated. Beggy and Mai moved onto the 4th hole, which Beggy won with a par.