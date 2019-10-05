Central boys’ golf team combined for a score of 408 to win the Public League Golf Championship at Cobbs Creek Golf Course on Friday. Masterman finished second with a 414.
As for individual champions, there was a three-way tie for first between Masterman freshman Mike Fisher, Lincoln freshman Shirley Mai, and junior Richard Beggy of Central. All three tied with a score of 90, resulting in them playing the 18th hole three times to try and break it. That wasn’t the case, though, as they stood tied after the three attempts. So the three were put on the third hole, where Fisher was eliminated. Beggy and Mai moved onto the 4th hole, which Beggy won with a par.
Winning the title is something familiar with first-year head coach Daniel Spivack, who won it as a member of the team back in 2010 and 2011.
“It feels like replaying my time as a player at Central," Spivack said. "It was the same type of team camaraderie with this team. My brother was individual champ when I was in high school. Now it’s great to win as a team and coach an individual champ.”
“It goes back to the beginning of the season," he continued. "We practiced hard and what we worked on in practices held through for the tough shots down the stretch. It came down to the last hole for Richard and he trusted that he could hit that shot and he did.”
Central’s Kate Hamilton and Shari Zeng beat Anna Leventhal and Virginia Yu of Masterman, 7-5, 6-3 to win the Public League doubles championship. Both teams will advance to play in the District 12 championship on Oct. 23 at Legacy Tennis Center.
Hamilton and Zeng, the second seed for the tournament, defeated Washington’s team of Elina Batyrbekova and Kristina Sachenkova in the semifinals. Leventhal and Yu secured the top seed and a first-round bye before beating Central’s Jessie Liao and Fanny Lin in the semifinals.
Ireland Smith netted four goals to lead Washington past Freire Charter, 7-1. Alexis Abbott scored twice.
***
Olivia Barr’s game-winning goal in overtime lifted Upper Merion over Pottstown, 2-1.
***
Demmi Fox had a hat trick and Nicole Castor scored twice in Lower Moreland’s 9-0 win over Phil-Mont Christian. Reyna Amit, Emma Kolesnik, Phoebe Lynch, and Sara Matraku scored a goal apiece for the Lions.
***
Perkiomen Valley beat Methacton, 2-0. Dorothy Chessire and Nikki Foller-Moll scored for the Vikings.
***
Flora Hernandez scored twice in Science Leadership Academy’s 5-0 win over Southern.
***
Abington beat Upper Dublin, 1-0, after a second-half goal from Casey Touey to break the scoreless tie. Grace Quinn added the assist.
***
Izzy MacFarlane netted two goals for Friends’ Central in its 3-0 win over Germantown Friends.
***
Baldwin shut out Notre Dame, 4-0. Josie Stockett scored twice, as Rani Bleznak had six saves for the Bears.
***
Toni Linus and Sara Shipon each scored for Penn Charter in a 2-1 win over Germantown Academy.
***
Agnes Irwin beat Radnor, 3-1. Alyssa Hardin scored twice for the Owls.
***
Abington Friends and Calvary Christian tied, 1-1, after double overtime. The tie breaks Calvary Christian’s 13-game winning streak to start the season, as they are now 13-0-1.
***
Four players scored for Plymouth Whitemarsh in its 4-0 win over Cheltenham.
Cassidy Hirsch’s two-goal game lifted Upper Moreland over Upper Dublin, 2-1, in overtime. Lydia Casey gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead at halftime.
***
Spring-Ford beat Central Bucks West, 2-1, in overtime. Kate Crist scored both goals for the Rams.
***
Izzy Robinson-Cloete recorded a hat trick for George School in its 6-0 win over Friends’ Central. Emily Matson had three assists, while Eva Kinnel had two assists and a goal.
***
Hannah Havrilla netted a hat trick for Wissahickon, shutting out Cheltenham, 8-0. Grace Ball and Kendall Crowley both scored twice.
***
Logan Clouser scored three times and Alex Conway had two goals in Hill School’s 8-0 win over Peddie School.
***
Archbishop Carroll beat Bonner-Prendergast, 1-0. Karli Dougherty’s goal in the second half was the difference maker.
***
Ava Borkowski and Kaleigh Missimer had two goals each for Plymouth Whitemarsh in a 7-1 win over Abington.
***
Carly Mulvaney scored twice to lead Jenkintown past Villa Joseph Marie, 2-1.
Haverford School beat Springside Chestnut Hill in double overtime, 1-0. Asher Lackman scored the game’s only goal.
***
Sean Jennings’ go-ahead goal in the second half led La Salle to a 4-2 win over Archbishop Wood.
***
Jude Shorr-Park and Jack Kennedy both scored a goal leading Penn Charter over Malvern Prep, 2-0.
***
David Rodriguez netted two goals in Upper Darby’s 4-1 win over Bonner-Prendergast.
***
Pottsgrove beat Upper Perkiomen, 2-1. Ethan Pace and Jeremy Thompson scored for the Falcons.
***
Matty Harmon and Enrico Romano netted goals for Hatboro-Horsham in a 2-0 win over Upper Moreland.
***
Nathan D’Aquanno, Leo Morales, and Jake Slackman each netted goals to lead Wissahickon past Springfield Montco, 3-1.
***
Phoenixville beat Pope John Paul II, 3-0. Clay Kopko, Doug Smith, and Efe Ulcay scored goals.
***
Four players scored for Penncrest in a 4-1 win over Chichester.