1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 4-0: The Hawks beat Roman Catholic, 42-0, Saturday night as Marvin Harrison became the Philadelphia Catholic League’s all-time leader in receiving yardage, per research by stat maven Ed “Huck” Palmer. Harrison has 2,467 yards, passing the mark of 2,380 set by Roman Catholic great Will Fuller. Harrison also has 33 career touchdown catches, tying the PCL mark set by La Salle’s Jimmy Herron. Quarterback Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes as St. Joseph’s Prep built a 35-0 lead, marking the third time in three PCL games that the Hawks had started the third quarter with a running clock because of the mercy rule. St. Joseph’s Prep has a bye next weekend and will host the winner of Friday night’s District 1 title game between Souderton and Pennridge in the PIAA Class 6A state semifinals on the weekend of Nov. 20-21.