2. Coatesville (4) 7-1: Remember the Red Raiders? Actually, nobody forgot them, but coach Matt Ortega said the visitors had a “chip on our shoulders” Friday night at Kottmeyer Stadium because host Downingtown West had enjoyed so much of the spotlight this season. The three-time defending Ches-Mont National Division and two-time District 1 Class 6 A champions reminded everybody that the road to those titles still runs through Coatesville. Senior all-purpose Dapree Bryant was dynamic as usual and senior quarterback Ricky Ortega ran for three scores and passed for 325 yards in a 29-21 statement win over the Whippets. Coatesville can clinch the Ches-Mont National with a win Friday vs. Downingtown East.