1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 2-0: The Hawks' game Saturday with Bishop Sycamore of Columbus, Ohio, was canceled after the school in North Philadelphia moved to all-virtual classes Friday and shut down extracurricular activities following reports that multiple students tested positive for the coronavirus. St. Joseph’s Prep still plans to play Archbishop Wood in a key Philadelphia Catholic League Class 6A game on Saturday, even though the Hawks are not expected to be permitted to practice this week. “It’s like we always tell these kids, ‘If adversity hits, it’s how to react to it that matters,’” Hawks coach Tim Roken said. With a win over Wood, St. Joseph’s Prep would likely clinch the District 12, Class 6A title and punch its ticket to the Nov. 20 state semifinals, where the Hawks would meet the District 1 champion.