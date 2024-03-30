St. Joe’s Prep linebacker Anthony Sacca commits to Notre Dame

St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Anthony Sacca announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday, becoming the nineteenth pledge to the Fighting Irish’s football recruiting class of 2025.

The junior, who’s ranked as 247Sports’ No. 27 linebacker in the nation and No. 7 recruit in the state, held scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State, where his father, Tony, a graduate of Delran High School, played quarterback from 1988 to 1991.

» READ MORE: He’s ‘light-years better than I was’: St. Joe’s Prep’s Anthony Sacca is carving out his own name on the gridiron

Sacca, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker started as a freshman with the Hawks. He had more than 18 college offers by the end of his sophomore season.

This past season, he finished with 67 total tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Hawks finished with a 13-1 record while earning back-to-back state championships. Sacca will be one of the main leaders next season for a St. Joe’s Prep team scheduled to graduate 28 seniors this year.