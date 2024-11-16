St. Joe’s Prep blows out Imhotep Charter to capture District 12 football championship

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two powerhouse football programs, St. Joseph’s Prep came up victorious in a 42-0 rout Saturday against Imhotep Charter for the District 12 championship and will have the chance to defend its state title as they advance to quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

From the start, Imhotep (10-2) struggled to convert in the endzone and was plagued with penalties, picking up eight in the first half and went scoreless for the entire game. St. Joe’s Prep, however, was led by running back Khyan Billups, who had two rushing touchdowns, which included a 27-yard carrier in the third quarter.

“I feel good,” said Billups afterward at Northeast High School. “Today didn’t feel any different from any other performance. I was just looking forward to coming out and doing what I needed to do to help my team win. This win means a lot because over the years this team has been winning the playoffs and I feel like we came out and did what we needed to do.”

Saturday marked the first time that these two programs faced another. The Panthers, who compete in the Public League, moved from Class 5A to 6A, the largest classification in the state, this season. The Prep will face Parkland High School of Allentown either on Nov. 22 or Nov. 23, a time has yet to be determined.

» READ MORE: How Anthony Sacca became the QB of St. Joe’s Prep’s defense: ‘He’s an unbelievable athlete’

Prior the game, Billups heard chatter about Imhotep running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman, who’s committed to Penn State. But he didn’t let it phase him.

“I mean Jabree, he’s a good back,” Billups said. “A lot of people try to compare me and him but I just wanted to come out here and do what I needed to do. That’s all.”

St. Joe’s Prep (8-2) led Imhotep, 21-0, at the half. Heading into the third quarter, the Panthers were looking for a fresh start but couldn’t get going on offense. The Hawks took advantage, and linebacker Anthony Sacca, who’s heading to Notre Dame next fall, capped the game with an interception and a 95-yard return, putting the Hawks up 42-0.

As The Prep continues its run for a state title, coach Tim Roken leaves his team with one message.

“Keep the main thing the main thing,” Roken said. “We got to go 1-0 next week to try to keep this mission alive.”