St. Joe’s Prep defends state crown with victory over North Allegheny

St. Joseph’s Prep cruised past North Allegheny 45-23 in the PIAA 6A championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, earning back-to-back state crowns.

The Hawks (13-1) had a 27-point lead at the half. Senior quarterback Samaj Jones, who’s heading to Cincinnati next fall, finished with five touchdowns (two rushing, three passing). He completed 14 of 17 passes for 232 yards and rushed for 115 yards on 11 carries.

His two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter included a 45-yard run to the endzone. He also connected a game-long 80-yard pass to future college teammate Elijah Jones in the second.

The Hawks have captured six titles of eight state final appearances since 2016. Their only loss this season was against IMG Academy in August.

St. Joe’s Prep will graduate 28 seniors, with a handful heading off to FBS programs, including cornerback Omillio Agard (Wisconsin), Brandon Rehmann (West Virginia), David Washington Jr. (Kentucky), Nick McGlynn (Army), and Skyler Sholder (Delaware).