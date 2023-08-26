St. Joe’s Prep comes up short vs. IMG Academy, 17-14, in season opener

The No. 10-ranked St. Joseph’s Prep football team fell to No. 4 IMG Academy, 17-14, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, N.J. — but not before making it interesting in the second half.

Trailing, 17-0, with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, St. Joe’s Prep’s Erik Sanchez blocked a punt, and Rameir Hardy picked it up on the bounce and took it in for a touchdown.

Alex Haskell then sacked IMG quarterback Jayden Bradford and forced a fumble. Anthony Sacca recovered the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown to cut the Hawks’ deficit to 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Prep (0-1) made another offensive stop with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left, but its offense stalled near midfield and IMG Academy (2-0) ran out the clock from there.