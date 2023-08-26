Skip to content
St. Joe’s Prep comes up short vs. IMG Academy, 17-14, in season opener

A pair of second-half touchdowns made things interesting Saturday night in Ocean City, N.J.

Head coach Timothy Roken and the St. Joseph's Prep football team kicked off the season on Saturday night.
    by Staff Reports
The No. 10-ranked St. Joseph’s Prep football team fell to No. 4 IMG Academy, 17-14, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, N.J. — but not before making it interesting in the second half.

Trailing, 17-0, with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, St. Joe’s Prep’s Erik Sanchez blocked a punt, and Rameir Hardy picked it up on the bounce and took it in for a touchdown.

Alex Haskell then sacked IMG quarterback Jayden Bradford and forced a fumble. Anthony Sacca recovered the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown to cut the Hawks’ deficit to 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Prep (0-1) made another offensive stop with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left, but its offense stalled near midfield and IMG Academy (2-0) ran out the clock from there.

