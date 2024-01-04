Eagles nominate St. Joe’s Prep’s Tim Roken for coach of the year award

St. Joseph’s Prep football coach Tim Roken has been chosen as the Eagles’ nominee for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, the team announced Thursday.

Under Roken, the Prep (13-1) captured its eighth PIAA state title in 11 years with a 24-23 victory over North Allegheny in the Class 6A final on Dec. 9.

The national award named for Shula honors coaches for their character and integrity, devotion to serving the community, commitment to player health and safety, and success on the field. The NFL will select two winners representing the AFC and NFC.