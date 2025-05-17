2025 Stotesbury Cup Regatta cancelled due to surge in Schuylkill River following this weekend’s rainfall

The 2025 Stotesbury Cup has been cancelled due to a surge in the Schuylkill River, the regatta announced Saturday morning on X.

Storms delayed the 98th edition of the largest high school regatta for three hours Friday. All of the event’s semifinal races were pushed to Saturday, with final races expected to take place in the afternoon. Neither the morning nor the afternoon races scheduled for today will run.

The Stokesbury Cup stated on X that there will still be an awards ceremony for the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Stotesbury Village tent near the event’s finish line. First-place trophies and medals for second and third place will be awarded based on time trial results from yesterday. No events other than the awards ceremony will be held at the regatta Saturday.

Heavy rain throughout the Delaware Valley this week has impacted the Schuylkill. The National Weather Service’s rainfall monitor located at Fairmount Water Works reported .98 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, totalling 1.58 inches of rain over the last three days.

The Schuylkill’s stage, its water level in respect to a constant reference point, peaked at just over nine feet at 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The NWS threshold for a flood event is a stage measurement of at least 11 feet, but the mark the Schuylkill hit late on Friday was the highest it has been in the past two months.

This year’s regatta had 166 different schools from across the United States and Canada representeds. Now, athletes and coaches from all over will pack up their trailers and head home early.