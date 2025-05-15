The Stotesbury Cup Regatta will have 822 entries. Here’s what to know about the oldest high school rowing event

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest and oldest high school rowing event in the world, returns to the Schuylkill for the 98th edition this weekend.

This year features 822 entries from 166 schools across the United States and Canada. The event will begin with time trials on Friday morning. Semifinals will start in the afternoon and the event ends on Saturday, with finals beginning at noon. The semifinals determines the six boats that will compete in each final.

As of now, the weather, which calls for scattered rain and chances of thunderstorms, has not impacted the schedule. Rain doesn’t harm the rowers, but the water level that can impact the flow of the river and the overall race.

Margaret Meigs, the codirector of the Stotesbury Cup, said it’ll be a game-time decision. The other obstacle of planning this year’s regatta is working around the restoration of the sea wall on the Schuylkill, which affects the surrounding area.

“There are fences up where the work has been going on,” Meigs said. “Our viewing stands are a little bit more limited because of that work, and the area where we have a lot of the festival and vendor activities has been limited because of that work.”

The regatta will also feature a Q&A session on Saturday with Paralympic rower Oksana Masters and Justin Boatner, an advocate for athletes with disabilities based in Virginia.

Last year, the St. Joseph’s Prep rowing team swept the competition by finishing with the most medals for the second straight year to win the overall crown.

“It’s just wonderful to observe it,” Meigs said. “Rowing is such a fantastic sport. It changes lives. It changed the life of my late husband [Paul Laskow]. He was a Stotesbury champion. … I’m really looking forward to seeing all these young athletes gather — They look forward to this all year."

Here’s what to know about some of the races and which schools are competing.

When is the regatta?

The two-day regatta will begin on Friday at 8 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. It will pick up again on Saturday morning at 8, with the final race slated for 5:15 p.m. The event is free.

How to get there — and will there be parking?

The event is held on the Schuylkill along Kelly Drive, with the main gathering centered at Gillin Boathouse. Starting Thursday, only regatta related traffic will be allowed between Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green Drive.

All cars are intended to be parked at an off-site lot of the course. There’s a few options available east of the river. Shuttle busses will run throughout the course. Standard parking ranges from $20 to $25.

The races

The top 12 times from the senior four and eight boats will advance to three semifinals.

For all other events with more than 12 entries, the top 12 advance into two semifinals. For events with more than 29 entries, the top 18 advance to three semifinals.

The boys junior four race has the most entries with 55. Harriton High School, Holy Ghost Prep, Radnor High School, and Unionville High School will be among the participants.

Who’s taking part?

A handful of local boats are competing in the regatta.

The boys senior eight includes La Salle College High School and St. Joe’s Prep, while Haddonfield High and Mount Saint Joseph Academy are among those representing the area in the girls varsity eight.

The girls senior four race, which has 51 entries, will feature Archbishop Carroll, Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Episcopal Academy, among others. The boys senior four race has 52 entries. Father Judge, the Haverford School, and Hill School will be some of those racing.

Where to livestream

Both days of the event will be streamed on the Stotesbury website. The results can also be found on Regatta Central.