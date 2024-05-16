Stotesbury Regatta 2024: What to know ahead of the nation’s largest high school rowing competition

The annual Stotesbury Regatta, the world’s oldest and largest high school rowing competition, will return to the Schuylkill River on Friday and Saturday for its 97th year.

With more than 900 boats entered to race, the event will begin with time trials on Friday. Semifinals will pick up in the afternoon and end Saturday with finals starting at noon. The semifinals will determine the six boats that will compete in each final.

Advertisement

US Rowing National Team member Cara Stawicki and Team USA Olympian Rowers Brooke Mooney and Regina Salmons will be in attendance Friday to greet spectators and talk with rowers about their experiences of competing on an international level. Stawicki attended last year’s event to also offer her expertise to young, up-and-coming rowers.

Last year, St. Joseph’s Prep took home the overall championship for medals, while Mount Saint Joseph Academy (second) and Gonzaga College High School of Washington, D.C. (third) trailed behind.

Here’s a look at what to know about the event, and if you plan to attend, what to know before you go.

When is the Stotesbury Regatta this year?

The regatta will start at 8 a.m. Friday and again on Saturday, the final day, with the last race scheduled to end around 5:20 p.m. The event is free.

How to get there and is there parking?

The event is held on the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive with the main attractions by Gillin Boathouse.

The road is extremely limited on Friday and Saturday, so vehicles should park at off-site lots (located on the map) by the racecourse on the East Plateau. The standard parking fee is $20 to 25.

How does it work?

For the senior four and eight boats, the top 18 from the time trial will advance to three semifinals.

For all other events with more than 12 entries, the top 12 advance to two semifinals. Then for events with more than 29 entries, the top 18 advance to three semifinals.

Each semifinal race usually has six boats in a heat.

If there are two semifinals for a given boat category, the top three boats from each semifinal will compete in the final. If there are three semifinals, the top two from each advance to the final.

What teams take part?

Over 100 schools are scheduled to participate in the event. Some of the local schools competing are St. Joseph’s Prep, Germantown Friends, Penn Charter, Germantown Academy, Springside Chestnut Hill, and La Salle College High School, among others.

Several schools from outside the state will compete in events, including Woodson High School and Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax County, Va., two of the major preparatory rowing programs in the country.

Where to live-stream

Both days of the event will be live-streamed via YouTube through the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia. Additionally, up to the minute race results will be hosted on the rowtown.org website.