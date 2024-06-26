Gloucester Catholic pitcher Tate DeRias’ dream of being a pro could come sooner than later

Before Gloucester Catholic pitcher Tate DeRias became a two-way player — or what he refers to as “two-way Tate” — he wanted to be an actor.

At 8 years old, DeRias, who grew up in Somers Point and now lives in Hammonton, played Little League baseball for the first time. He also landed his first role in “A Christmas Story,” at the Grand Theatre in Williamstown. He loved both.

“I got a part in a junior Broadway production of ‘James and the Giant Peach,’” DeRias said. “I got a main role in that. Then that was pretty much my last show before I realized that I wanted to play baseball rather than [pursue] acting.”

His dad, Howard, a former pitcher for Stockton and Rutgers-Camden, recalled the day his son decided he wanted to devote his time to baseball. Tate, who was 12 at the time, started playing for the Diamond Jacks travel team, a high-level club that has developed future major leaguers.

The team, however, practiced in Flemington, about an hour-and-a-half from their home. It was starting to become too much. So he asked his son, “If you had to choose, would you choose baseball or acting?”

“He looked at me and goes, ‘Dad, I want to be a baseball player,’” Howard DeRias said. “I want to be a professional baseball player.”

And now DeRias might see those dreams come to fruition.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander, who has committed to the University of Miami, is one of top prospects in New Jersey. After a standout season with the Rams (27-2), where he finished with 91 strikeouts and had a no-hitter to capture the Non-Public B state championship, his stock has only risen. He could be selected in July during the MLB draft.

“Having such a strong senior year, I kind of got to a spot where getting drafted is a possibility,” DeRias said. “It’s really cool to realize that I could be one of these guys that could get drafted out of high school, but could also go college if the opportunity isn’t right.”

‘Top of the line’

DeRias, known as a standout shortstop with a big arm, can put on a show when he steps on the field — he attributed that trait to his acting days.

He doesn’t usually get nervous. Over the years, playing against some of the nation’s best players has also helped him maintain his composure. Until he was 15, DeRias played on the Diamond Jacks, who have had players like New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe come through the program.

He also competed on the Florida Platinum 14U team, giving him exposure to players and coaches beyond the tri-state area, and in numerous showcases. He recently played in Omaha, Neb., with the Brooklawn team in the American Legion baseball tournament. Gloucester Catholic coach Dennis Barth, who is credited for turning the Rams program into a powerhouse, runs the Brooklawn team.

DeRias then competed in Tuesday’s Carpenter Cup semifinal with the Tri-Cape team, which defeated Delaware County 6-3, and will advance to Wednesday’s final against Inter-Ac. The tournament features the area’s top players from Delaware, Philly, South Jersey, and Jersey Shore.

Life quickly became baseball 365 days of the year.

“Every time he stepped on the field you could tell his skill set was so much different than everybody else,” Howard DeRias said. “It was just top of the line.”

DeRias spent his freshman year at St. Augustine Prep. His parents wanted him to receive a top-notch education. But after he was put on the freshman team, Howard believed Tate’s talents weren’t being put to good use.

“Tate was throwing 88 miles per hour as a freshman,” Howard said. “Long story short, he didn’t play on varsity. We moved him to Gloucester Catholic, where he settled in nicely.”

DeRias was an immediate impact player as a sophomore on varsity.

Barth quickly noticed DeRias’ dominating fastball. Then when he started his breaking ball and changeup, Barth said, the 18-year-old’s pitches were almost unhittable.

“He was a prospect right away,” said Barth, who’s been involved with the program for 22 years. “As a sophomore, he was showing in the 90s. His velocity has only gone up — you can project what is going on.”

‘Come back stronger’

DeRias caught the attention of college coaches the summer heading into his junior year, when schools could start reaching out to recruits.

One tournament in particular, though, he especially stood out. DeRias was in Georgia playing with a team through WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) Perfect Game. He threw five innings, didn’t allow a hit, and had eight strikeouts.

“I pitched really well,” DeRias said. “It was the first time college coaches saw me. It was the first time Miami actually saw me — they made the offer right after, so that was all they needed to see.”

Playing at Miami has always been the dream.

At age 12, his dad took him to the Hurricanes’ season opener against Rutgers. Afterward, he told Miami shortstop Freddy Zamora, who went on to be drafted in the second round by Milwaukee, that he wanted to play for them someday.

On Aug. 13, 2022, DeRias announced his commitment to the program. He had SEC and ACC schools, like Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, show interest as well.

“It’s pretty cool to think back to that, because now I’m just a couple months away from being on campus,” DeRias said. “It’s always been my dream school.”

DeRias had to sit out at the start of his junior season for 10 weeks after suffering a Grade 1 elbow sprain. It happened during a pivotal time of his career, and he believed it would jeopardize his chances to impress scouts.

He leaned into recovery. His parents put him in front of some of the best trainers in the area to get back to being fully healthy. And when the fall came around, DeRias told himself that he would have a monster senior year — “That’s exactly what happened,” he said.

“I learned that injuries are part of the game,” he added. “All professional players get a little banged up, and you just have to look at the positive side. Give yourself time to heal and just come back stronger.”

He had his first no-hitter against Williamstown early in the season. He then flirted with a no-hitter in his next start against Red Bank Catholic, until Barth took him out due to pitch count with one out left. Against his former team, St. Augustine Prep, he gave up no hits until the fourth inning — DeRias said it was one of his best performances.

As a hitter, he had a .411 batting average in 90 plate appearances.

His no-hitter in the championship against St. Thomas Aquinas — where he also had 13 strikeouts through five innings while throwing consecutive pitches in the mid-90s — will be his favorite memory from high school and “the dogpiles after a win.”

The awards and recognition followed, but this is only the beginning for DeRias. He knows there’s more work to be done, which is why whether he gets drafted in July and signs or heads off to college, he’ll be ready.

“I’m really blessed to have the opportunities to play on such good teams,” DeRias said. “I just want to get a little bit better each year. I want to eventually be a guy that throws 100 miles per hour, and of course, be in the major leagues.”