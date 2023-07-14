Hannah Hidalgo’s second stint with Team USA Basketball brings out a more confident guard

Hannah Hidalgo’s two favorite activities are seeing the world and playing basketball. And outside of having a dominant performance on the court, the Paul VI graduate likes to use the experience to try new food.

Hidalgo, an incoming freshman guard at Notre Dame is in Madrid for the FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup. She is looking forward to getting a plate of paella one evening, through the recommendation of her family and friends.

“I’ve never been to Madrid, but I’ve been to Spain,” Hidalgo told The Inquirer on Thursday. “I like to try new things, experiencing new cultures, meeting new people. It’s just a great experience.

“I’m playing with the top girls in the country … It’s always competitive in practice. It’s great to see how we’re putting everything together in these scrimmages, and I can’t wait to see how we play in the World Cup.”

Hidalgo is in her second stint with Team USA, playing on the U19 national team in the tournament from Saturday through July 23, and hopes to bring home a gold medal, as she did at the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary last summer. Team USA will open the tournament Saturday against Mali.

Hidalgo averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.6 steals in seven games at the tournament last summer. The nationally ranked guard and McDonald’s All-American has gained more confidence, but she believes there are always areas for improvement.

“I felt like I was very tight and I never wanted to make a mistake,” Hidalgo said. “Now I feel like I have more freedom to make a mistake. I’ve been getting sharper and stronger in that area, and just getting my whole team involved.”

Her demeanor is different. Hidalgo has tried to be a perfectionist on the court, which used to affect her emotions if a play or call did not go her way. She said she soon grasped that those moments made for better learning opportunities.

The long distance away from home was also difficult to process in her first stint with Team USA while she adjusted to the international basketball structure. The transition was easier this time around, knowing a few familiar faces and understanding the game better.

“Girls are constantly passing and cutting, it’s a lot more physical,” Hidalgo said. “The game is played differently from what it is back in the States. The rules are different. Now that it’s a new year, like I’m older and I’m smarter, I’m able to pick up on things faster and be able to handle things better.”

Hidalgo spent two weeks practicing with Notre Dame before heading to Colorado Springs for training camp. Her first couple of weeks with the Fighting Irish gave her a glimpse of what’s in store for this season and her role at the collegiate level.

“I get to kind of see how we’re going to be looking and getting used to what we’ll have,” Hidalgo said. “It’s definitely tough because they’re putting in plays at Notre Dame, then I’ve got to remember plays over here, but it’s been great to see how things are going to turn out. I’m excited.”

Hidalgo is going back to South Bend, Ind., after the tournament, but the road trip doesn’t stop there. Notre Dame will be traveling to an offseason tournament in Greece, Hidalgo said. In August, she hopes to take some time to visit her family in Merchantville before diving back into her college career under coach Niele Ivey.

During these opportunities, Hidalgo sets a goal for herself that contributes to her long-term vision of reaching the WNBA. In Madrid, it’s to connect with her teammates and bring the energy that can help them capture gold together.

“I’m looking to improve, but also figuring out each player and where they strive,” Hidalgo said. “I feel like growing as a leader and growing as a point guard, that’s definitely something I need to work on. I have a great support system around me, so they’re going to help me get there.”