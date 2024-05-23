PIAA track and field championships: Local distance runners Riley Rooney and Ian Johnson aim for titles

District 1 champions Riley Rooney of Central Bucks South and Ian Johnson of Perkiomen Valley will be among the local runners seeking titles as the PIAA track and field championships get underway Friday at Shippensburg University,

The running events will begin at 9 a.m. with the 1600-meter finals, which feature Rooney, a junior, in the Class 3A girls’ competition and Johnson, a senior, in the boys’ race.

Rooney set the school’s 1600-meter record in 4 minutes, 55.98 seconds at the Pennridge Helman/Hosier Invitational on May 2, becoming the first Titan to record a sub-5-minute time. Johnson, who is signed to Georgia Tech, won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the District 1 meet.

Friday’s events will conclude with the 4x400-meter relay at 3:30 p.m. In most events, the top eight times in preliminaries will advance to Saturday’s finals, which will begin at 9 a.m.

The West Catholic girls headline the Class 2A group, having several qualifiers in the 4x400-meter relay, 400-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, and 4x100-meter relay.

West Catholic’s Amirah Crabbe has become recognized as one of the top freshmen in the state this year. She was named first-team All Catholic in the 4x100 relay. At states, she’ll compete in the 100-meter hurdles, the 200, and the long jump.

» READ MORE: Imhotep’s Jayden Horton-Mims, the top-ranked sprinter in the state, found his sanctuary on the track

Imhotep Charter is well represented among the Class 3A boys. Junior Jayden Horton-Mims, who’s a top-ranked sprinter in the state, is the top seed in the 400 and 200.

The Panthers also are the No. 1 seed in the boys’ 4x100 and will compete against other top seeds Coatesville, Cardinal O’Hara, Roman Catholic, and Spring Ford.