Highly-touted recruit Kennedy Henry joins a standout Westtown team to cap her senior year

The area’s most dominant basketball squad will have another high-major talent at its disposal next season.

Kennedy Henry, who’s from Hockessin, Del., announced April 2 that she will attend Westtown School for her senior year, joining a core that won its fourth straight Friends Schools League and third straight PAISAA championship this season.

The 6-foot guard/wing spent three years at Blair Academy in New Jersey, where she won three Mid-Atlantic Prep league titles, earned three consecutive first team all-league honors, and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark.

“I’m super excited. I feel like I’m going to better my basketball game as well as growing as a person,” Henry said. “I loved Blair, but I feel like coming to Westtown for basketball purposes, I’m going to get extremely better. Playing with good competition against my own teammates during preseason is going to make me extremely better.”

Henry will get to know her new teammates before she arrives on campus. She’s competing on the Philly Rise EYBL 17U team this offseason alongside Westtown’s Olivia Jones, Atlee Vanesko, Jordyn Palmer and Jessie Moses, who were all on the Rise 16U team a season ago.

She played with them in one tournament last summer and then went against those four when Blair lost to Westtown 60-39 during the CoBL Girls Winter Classic in December.

Henry toured the campus a few weeks ago. She returned to the Moose’s gym for her first game action with Philly Rise at the the Ohio Basketball Philly Takedown event from April 13 to 14.

“I didn’t really get to play with them or get to know them on a friendship level or team chemistry wise,” Henry said. “I’m playing with all of them now so it’s pretty exciting.”

Henry received interest from Division I programs before high school. St. Joe’s was the first school to offer her a scholarship prior to her freshman year in 2021-22. She verbally committed to play at Virginia Tech in June 2022 over a long list of top college programs.

However, Kenny Brooks, the former Virginia Tech coach, departed from the program for the head position at Kentucky in March. He led the Hokies to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four appearance in 2022-23.

Brooks was replaced by former Marquette coach Megan Duffy on April 4. Henry announced six days later via Instagram that she was reopening her recruitment.

“The coach left, and I felt like I wanted the new coach to recruit me and get to know me on a different level,” Henry said. “But I feel like in order to do that I needed to re-open my recruitment and get to know other coaches as well to further my basketball career and see what’s best for me.”

» READ MORE: High school recruiting tracker: Where the area's top basketball and football players are heading to college

Pitt, Arizona State, Princeton, Miami, Florida State, Harvard, Columbia, Boston College, and Penn are some of the schools that had offered Henry before her commitment to Virginia Tech, while Florida State, Wisconsin, and North Carolina have recently reached out.

And she’ll likely get more interest from other programs after playing with the Rise on arguably the top girls’ team on the AAU circuit. Her teammates won the NIKE Elite Youth Basketball League 16U championship last summer.

Jones, Vanesko, Palmer, and Moses are high-Division I recruits. Palmer and Moses are currently ranked as the top-high school freshmen in the nation.

The Rise team also includes 6-foot-4 forward Olivia Vukosa, ESPN’s No. 2 player in the class of 2026, Garnet Valley’s Haylie Adamski, Audenried’s Shayla Smith, and Penn Charter’s Kaylinn Bethea and Kailah Correa, an all-state player from Lebanon. Each also hold offers from Division I programs.

Henry is a versatile player, who can fit in a number of lineups with a star-studded group.

“Some say I have really good intangibles,” Henry said. “I do the things that aren’t necessarily scoring, but I can also play different positions on the floor.”

Henry’s first priority, though, when considering a college program is finding the right academic fit. She plans on studying criminology, political science, or sociology with goals of becoming an FBI agent or a lawyer someday.

“I’m really excited to tour new schools, get to know different coaches,” Henry said. “But it’s a little nerve wracking because it’s a lot of pressure.”

This story was produced as part of a partnership between The Inquirer and City of Basketball Love, a nonprofit news organization that covers high school and college basketball in the Philadelphia area while also helping mentor the next generation of sportswriters. This collaboration will help boost coverage of the city’s vibrant amateur basketball scene, from the high school ranks up through the Big 5 and beyond.