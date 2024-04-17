High school recruiting tracker: Where the area's top basketball and football players are heading to college
The regular signing day period for college basketball is from April 17-May 15, and there are plenty of local recruits moving on to play at the next level.
The regular signing period opens for Division I basketball prospects from April 17 till May 15. Camden High’s Billy Richmond, one of top recruits in the nation, recently announced his decommitment from Kentucky and is now searching for a new program.
In the class of 2025, 13 football recruits have announced their commitments to FBS programs, including Spring-Ford’s Matt Zollers, a four-star quarterback.
Life Center Academy’s Kiyomi McMiller and Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea are the highest ranked girls’ and boys’ basketball recruits from the area this year.
Two boys' and three girls' basketball recruits plan on extending their careers at Big 5 programs next year. So far in the class of 2025, two girls’ prospects have announced their plans to stay in the area.
Basketball and football recruiting dates to know
Division I basketball recruits across the area can put pen to paper Wednesday (April 17) as the regular signing period opens till May 15.
Many basketball prospects have signed a national letter of intent during the early period, which was on Nov. 8 to Nov. 15.
The region’s top basketball recruits in 2024
There are five local prospects who are ranked among the top players in the nation.
Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea, who’s ranked No. 7 by 247Sports, is the area’s highest-ranked recruit. The 6-foot-5 wing made his pledge to Miami in September. He played in the McDonald’s All American game and was named the state's Gatorade player of the year.
Area’s top ranked girls player headed to Rutgers
Life Center Academy’s Kiyomi McMiller is the highest ranked girls’ basketball player from the area this year as No. 22 in the nation by ESPN.
The point guard, who’s originally from Maryland, is heading to Rutgers next year. Her final list included Temple, James Madison, West Virginia, Central Florida, and Ole Miss.
— Isabella DiAmore
Class of 2024 Division I boys’ basketball commitments/signings
Here’s a list of the local boys’ basketball players who plan on extending their careers to the Division I level next year.
Among the 23 commitments, just two standouts plan on joining a Big 5 program next year.
Class of 2024 and 2025 Division I girls’ basketball commitments/signings
Here’s a list of the local girls’ basketball players who are heading to the Division I level in the class of 2024 and 2025.
So far three prospects in the class of 2025 have announced their college commitments, two of which are to a Big 5 school.
Early look at the area’s top 2025 football prospects
Spring-Ford’s Matt Zollers, who committed to Missouri on April 4, is a 6-foot-4 four-star quarterback and is considered the state’s top recruit by some.
Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis, an edge rusher, announced his commitment to Ohio State in September. Mathis is ranked as the No. 9 defensive end in his class and top overall recruit in the state according to 247Sports.
Area football recruits in the class of 2025
Here’s a look at where some of the region’s top football prospects will be heading in the fall.
The top uncommitted players are St. Joseph's Prep's Maxwell Roy, Imhotep's Jabree Wallace-Coleman, and Monsignor Bonner's Jalil Hall.