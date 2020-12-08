Platt, the owner of Sports Immortals, has made a living collecting sports memorabilia. He started traveling at age 17 around the country to tell athletes and their relatives about his plan to honor and enshrine the greatest athletes of all time while preserving their memories. He’s collected thousands of exclusive materials including handwritten articles of association from the old Philadelphia Athletics in the early 1900s, a Muhammad Ali USA sweatshirt from the 1960 Rome Olympics, and a 1934 Babe Ruth bat autographed by the New York Yankees.