Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis withdraws his commitment to Ohio State, reopens recruitment

Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that he has withdrawn his college commitment to Ohio State and is reopening his recruitment.

“I appreciate Coach [Ryan] Day, [defensive line coach Larry] Johnson and all the coaches at Ohio State,” Mathis wrote. “They are still a top school for me. This is a life decision. Please respect my decision!”

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 recruit in the state. Mathis made his pledge to the Buckeyes in January while holding scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida State. He has since visited Penn State.

He told The Inquirer in early November ahead of the Penn State-Ohio State matchup that Ohio State has always been a “dream school” and believes Johnson would help Mathis get to the professional level.

The news comes two days after the Panthers’ season came to a close after a loss to St. Joseph’s Prep in the District 12 Class 6A championship.

Mathis, an All-American, finished with 30 total tackles and three sacks in nine games this season.