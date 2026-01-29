Independence Hall reopens after a four month preservation project

The doors of Independence Mall had been flung open, and the British were coming.

More specifically, English tourists, Chadi Rahim and his daughter, Sophia Rahim, 18, shivered in their parkas on Thursday, awaiting one of the first tours of Independence Hall since its 119-day closure.

The historic state house, where American democracy was born in 1776, had been closed to the public since Oct. 1 — a temporary pause of access, stretching through the federal government shutdown and weeks of planned preservation work ahead of Philadelphia’s Semiquincentennial celebrations this year. The revamp included restoration of wood, masonry, plaster, and metal, historically accurate paint finishings, and the construction of accessibility ramps. The work would ensure that Independence Hall would continue as a “beacon of American freedom,” the service had said.

As part of the Independence Square Improvement Project, similar repairs were planned for Congress Hall and Old City Hall, which are part of the Independence Hall complex.

“Wear and tear,” assured National Park Ranger Hugh Evans to 14 visitors assembled for the 11:30 a.m. tour.

All morning, a steady trickle of travelers trekked to the modest state house in Old City where in 1776, the Founding Fathers staked their necks on the promise of a freer and more perfect future.

In Thursday’s cold, tourists came from the rocky coasts of Oregon to the sunlit shores of California, from small towns to big cities, from red states and blue states. And they came, completely by chance. None of the dozen or more pilgrims to American democracy who braved frozen temps and icy footpaths said they had been aware that Independence Hall had only just reopened.

The site of where the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago, the building is one of Independence National Historic Park’s central attractions. The Liberty Bell Center, which was also closed during the shutdown, reopened in November. Officials expect that more than five million people will visit Independence Hall in 2026 for the national milestone.

Learning that their visits had fallen after the temporary pause of access to the historic site only lent more power, visitors said.

Rahim, a business owner with the sturdy frame of a Victorian boxer, said he and his daughter had decided on a Philadelphia holiday for shopping and relaxation and Rocky (Sophia is also a fan of National Treasure, a 2005 Nicolas Cage history caper that filmed at Independence Hall and other Historic District sites). But also because of the story only Philadelphia can tell about America’s founding.

And especially now, when the future of American democracy feels more at stake than ever.

“We know the story about independence,” Rahim said, buttoning up against the cold. But he and his daughter had wanted to experience it up close. “Sometimes stuff gets in the way. But if you see the history, it makes you realize what people went through to get us where we are now.”

During the 11 a.m. tour, National Park Ranger David Powers welcomed a half-dozen visitors into the stately, Georgian state room, where the Founders first passed Independence. Walls and floors in the rooms where it happened reflected a new polish, while some painting could still use touching up.

After four months of closure and renovations, guided tours resumed every half hour Thursday. Security staff said they did not encounter crowds of guests seeking to stroll the sun-streaked confines where profound compromises of democracy were hashed out two and half centuries ago.

Rather, on the day of the building’s reopening, visitors represented just normal Americans, looking for signs of hope in uncertain times.

Rachel Lawson, of Bend, Oregon and Amanda Shapiro of Southern California, colleagues in town for a work event, admired the simple elegance of the original woodwork design inside Congress Hall, home of the U.S. Congress, from 1790 to 1800.

“The attention to detail, the thoughtfulness, the regal energy,” she said.

Nearby, Luke Morris, a twenty-something-year-old political podcaster from Washington D.C., had planned his visit to Independence Hall as a reminder that Americans are still fighting for that promised future amid all the pain and turmoil.

“We are still fighting for what we think is right,” he said.