Original Air Force One tape from Kennedy assassination listed for sale at $750,000

They are stunned words of men escorting a dead president.

On Saturday, a Philadelphia historical collection listed for sale an original Air Force One recording from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Advertisement

Listed at $750,000 by Raab Collection, the tape captures more than two hours of shocked radio conversations between Kennedy aides and military officials during the fateful flight home on Nov. 22, 1963.

Discovered at the bottom of a box of JFK memorabilia at a private auction in 2011, the tape represents the earliest and most complete recording of Air Force One radio traffic from the day of the assassination.

In staticky conversations, Kennedy aides, bearing the body’s casket home to Washington, and White House officials awaiting them, discuss grim logistics of a presidential killing — arranging the removal of the coffin, transportation for the blood-soaked former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, new President Lyndon Johnson, and an autopsy for the slain leader.

Hours earlier, Kennedy, 46, had been fatally shot in a Dallas motorcade by Lee Harvey Oswald.

One of a pair of identical tapes, the finding had caused a stir of controversy in JFK assassination research. Snippets from a heavily-edited version of the tape had previously been released by President Johnson. No other recordings were thought to exist.

At the time of their discovery, historian Douglas Brinkley described the tapes as a “serious find” and critical listening for all Kennedy researchers.

Raab recently donated the other remaining recording to the National Archives as part of a settlement that allowed them to keep one.

The tapes had long belonged to a senior military aide, General Chester Clifton, who rode in the fateful motorcade, and was aboard Air Force One. Raab had the tapes digitized from reel-to-reel form.

“This is a powerful moment in American history,” said Nathan Raab, president of Raab Collection, which includes offices in Ardmore and Center City. “It is an incredible object, a unique discovery, and a reminder of our journey as a nation.”