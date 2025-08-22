Lawmakers fist-fought in the Capitol and ignited a melee on this week in Philly history

It was a hot summer night in Harrisburg, and tension hung like humidity.

By Aug. 17, 1977, Pennsylvania legislators had been bickering over a new spending plan for more than six weeks.

The state hadn’t paid many of its 80,000 workers or 800,000 welfare recipients for a month.

About 6,600 staffers in the governor’s office were temporarily laid off. And busloads of protesters flocked to the gates of the Capitol complex.

Democrats controlled the state House, but couldn’t muster up enough votes to push the Senate-approved $5.1 billion budget through. The plan would have paid the bills and the workers, but put off potential tax-hike debates until the fall.

After the bill was defeated in the House for a fifth time, a few representatives from Philadelphia made some noise.

Budget brawl

The House went into recess, and lawmakers filled the aisles of the grand, Italian Renaissance-style chamber.

The space — with its red carpets and stained-glass windows and murals — gives Sistine Chapel vibes.

Which is funny considering what happened next.

“Four burly members of the Philadelphia Democratic delegation,” as United Press International described them, approached Rep. Philip Ruggiero, a 50ish and 5-foot-tallish representative from the Lehigh Valley.

Two from the Philly contingent grabbed Ruggiero’s arms, and the other two yelled and gestured, apparently threatening to take Ruggiero, who had voted against the budget, down to see the state workers and welfare recipients protesting outside.

They were “just kidding,” Ruggiero told The Inquirer at the time.

Well, the Pittsburgh contingent didn’t know.

Tall, gray-haired Rep. Roger Duffy (who also opposed the budget) swung at Rep. William Rieger, chairman of the Philadelphia delegation, but missed and fell, ripping his suit coat.

Inquirer reporter Tom Ferrick Jr. reported that Rieger responded with a left hook to Duffy’s head.

“It was just a misunderstanding,” Duffy said later.

About two dozen legislators joined the melee.

Another Pittsburgh guy, Rep. Ronald Gamble, grabbed a muscular South Philadelphia Democrat, Rep. Leland Beloff, and pulled him down.

Beloff then hurled himself into a crowd of lawmakers intending to reach Gamble, who opposed the bill.

“It became in effect a fight between those Democrats who favor the budget bill,” reporter Ferrick wrote, “and those who oppose it.” The budget impasse was broken around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, when Democratic leaders finally mustered the majority they needed.

Point of order

State police, stationed in the chamber for the protests, were called in to break up the fight.

There were ripped shirts, torn jackets, and disjointed ties, but nothing serious.

But toward the end, a protester apparently threw a plastic cup at a lawmaker and cut the representative’s ear.

The speaker gaveled the House back into order, shouting: “This is not a third-grade classroom in recess.”