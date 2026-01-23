An armored guard stole from his own truck on this week in Philly history

A Brooks armored truck pulled up to the main PSFS Bank office in Center City on the morning of Jan. 20, 1988, but guard Edward Leigh Hunt Jr. didn’t get out.

Two other employees of the Wilmington-based company, a driver and another guard, went inside the bank office on 13th Street near Market. When they returned about 30 minutes later, the 24-year-old Hunt was gone.

He fled the vehicle carrying two canvas bags containing used bills totaling $651,000, or more than $1.7 million in today’s dollars.

’See ya soon’

A few days after the robbery, Hunt, who went by Leigh, had made his way to Los Angeles, and phoned a friend from back home — mainly asking how much publicity he was receiving.

And then Hunt went silent for nearly 20 months.

In the meantime, he was twice featured on America’s Most Wanted and attracted national attention as well as a following.

“The whole incident has been bizarre since day one,” the fugitive’s father, Edward Leigh Hunt Sr., a former prosecutor for the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, would say later.

As the two-year anniversary of the heist approached, editors from the Wilmington News Journal newspaper inexplicably received a handwritten letter.

It was from Hunt, and he said the money was gone.

The University of Delaware graduate said he gambled it all away in an attempt, he wrote, to quadruple the sum and then return half the proceeds.

He missed his family, he wrote, and wanted to surrender on the second anniversary of the theft, Jan. 20, 1990, at noon in front of the Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Los Angeles. He enclosed a photo of himself emerging from a swimming pool.

He sent a second letter to the newspaper a few days later, reiterating that he would be turning himself in. “Just a reminder,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry about the problems I have caused,” he added. “It’s nobody’s fault but mine. See ya soon.”

Going downtown

Hunt, now 26, arrived shirtless and five minutes late, but nonetheless surrendered as planned to members of the FBI.

“I love America,” Hunt said as he was taken into custody. “America is a great country.”

As he was taken away, according to the Los Angeles Times, a few supportive spectators shouted, “Free Leigh.”

Six months later, Hunt pleaded guilty to interstate theft, and a federal judge in Philadelphia sentenced him to eight years in prison. In hopes of getting his sentence reduced, Hunt later came clean and confessed to having hidden most of the money in a Hollywood storage locker. The FBI recovered nearly $574,000, and Hunt’s sentence was cut down to six years.