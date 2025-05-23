Phillies management got caught hiring private investigators to trail players on this week in Philly history

Granny Hamner spotted the tail.

While driving his two-tone Cadillac in the early morning of May 19, 1954, hours after the Phillies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers at home, 6-2, the car trailing behind him seemed suspicious.

Hamner figured that the car had followed him from Connie Mack Stadium to his home in Mayfair.

The Phillies second baseman arrived home, watched the vehicle circle the block several times, and called the police.

Around 1 a.m., the driver was arrested.

Later that day, Phillies president Robert R. M. Carpenter claimed responsibility.

He announced in a news release that he had hired private detectives to keep an eye on his players. The gumshoes were tasked with ensuring that players weren’t violating the team’s postgame curfew rules. The team mandated that players follow a midnight curfew after day games, and a 2 a.m. curfew after night games.

Carpenter apologized for the incident.

The private eye, based out of Wilmington, Del., was held on $500 bail for a weapons charge. Two pistols were found in the car. He did not have a permit to carry in Pennsylvania.

The detective lied, and told police his assignment was to “trail an Air Force airman in a divorce case,” and said Hamner’s car was the same as the airman’s.

But Carpenter came clean.

“This is no case of mistaken identity,” he said in a statement issued by the team. “It was a case of my employing a detective agency to check on some of my players.”

He said most major league clubs follow the same policy.

“I have no suspicions of the behavior or the performance of my players, nor do I doubt their sincerity and heartfelt actions in every game,” Carpenter said. "I merely want a ballclub that will always be physically and mentally prepared to play the 154 games that are necessary in a pennant race.”

The Carpenter family bought the Phillies in 1944, and had been successful in turning around an organization with a history of playing losing baseball. The ownership’s infusion of interest culminated with an appearance in the 1950 World Series, built on a team of players affectionately nicknamed the Whiz Kids.

Apparently Carpenter had started surveilling players as early as 1946. And if checks revealed a player acting out, the matter was addressed. “Usually one talk was enough,” he said.

The weapons charge against the private eye was later dismissed.

Hamner initially was so insulted that he demanded a trade, but later withdrew his request. Hamner said he was “surprised” by the private eye, but added: “I have nothing to worry about. My nose is clean.”

“And the irony of it is,” Carpenter added, “Gran was home in good time.”