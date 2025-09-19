Skip to content
History

A president was assassinated and The Inquirer spearheaded a memorial on this week in Philly history

Days after the country’s 25th chief executive became the third assassinated in office, Philadelphia pursued a memorial.

President William McKinley sits with with John G. Milburn, right, President of the Pan American Exposition in Niagara Falls, NY on Sept. 6, 1901. McKinley was shot later that day at a reception in Buffalo, NY.
President William McKinley sits with with John G. Milburn, right, President of the Pan American Exposition in Niagara Falls, NY on Sept. 6, 1901. McKinley was shot later that day at a reception in Buffalo, NY.Read moreAP

A sitting U.S. president once believed that good things happen here.

“There is no city I like to visit more than Philadelphia,” William McKinley exclaimed a few years after his 1897 inauguration, according to The Inquirer.

And days after the country’s 25th chief executive became the third assassinated in office, the city pursued a memorial.

The Inquirer led the charge.

Three days after the Republican president’s death on Sept. 14, 1901, the newspaper ran an editorial on its front page with the headline: “Let a Monument To McKinley Rise in Philadelphia.”

In “the most representative American city,” it read, “it is fitting that a shaft of enduring granite or marble should be reared to commemorate the life and rulership and martyr-like death of the President.”

It’s worth noting that the paper’s owner and publisher at the time — British-born James Elverson — described the paper as “steadily and vigorously Republican in its political policy,” according to a Wales-based newspaper archive.

The editorial called on fellow papers including The Public Ledger to join the crusade. It called on the city and a local bank to help land the landmark.

“Let a monument be erected in Fairmount Park by the people of Philadelphia,” it read.

The following day, Sept. 18, 1901, The Inquirer announced in another front-page editorial that it would contribute $1,000 (roughly $40,000 in today’s dollars) to the cause.

“He loved Philadelphia,” the editorial read, “He had good reason.”

The paper’s fundraising campaign garnered about $12,000 from across the city (nearly $400,000 today), and a monument committee raised another $32,000 from various donors and businesses.

The result was a 9-foot likeness of the fallen leader, with even his deepest features immortalized in bronze and set upon a granite base. It was unveiled on June 6, 1908. But instead of Fairmount Park, it landed on the apron of City Hall, where it still stands today.