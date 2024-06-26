Cape May among the latest Jersey Shore towns to unveil cashless digital beach tags

On Tuesday, June 25, Cape May’s Department of Tourism unveiled a new digital beach tag service that allows beachgoers to buy tags online. Previously, people had to purchase beach tags on the boardwalks before entering beaches using cash or check and display the physical tag on their persons or belongings. Now, all someone needs is a cellphone.

But, don’t worry, physical tags aren’t going anywhere.

Advertisement

“The city knows that a beach tag is a part of the Jersey Shore ‘beach experience,’” said Cape May’s Director of Tourism Kacie Rattigan. “We appreciate the beach tag collectors who have shared their collections with us over the years and do not plan to disrupt that piece of nostalgia.”

The digital cashless service just gives people more options, she said. Additionally, the new service allows people to buy tags online and pick up a physical one at the beach if pulling out a cellphone each time is cumbersome.

Neighboring beach towns like Margate, Sea Isle City, and Ventnor City, among others, have ventured into digital beach tags recently through partnering with mobile phone app, MyBeachMobile.

According to Cape May, beach tags help fund lifeguards, beach taggers, trash and recycling pick up, beach maintenance, and beach replenishment. The beach tag funds are solely used for these important beach-related activities and are separate from the municipal budget.

Cape May charges for beach access from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend each year. Daily beach tags are $10, three-day beach tags are $20, weekly passes are $25, and season passes are $40. Any beachgoer under the age of 12 doesn’t need a beach tag. Veterans and active military service members can pick up beach tags for free.

How to buy digital beach tags in Cape May

Daily passes are the only beach tag available to be used on a mobile device, while multi-day beach tags are only available for pick-up on the boardwalk “Promenade” and can’t be displayed digitally via mobile device. While the digital daily pass may be convenient for some, remember, it’s more cost effective to buy multi-day passes and pick up tags in-person.

Pick up beach tags at the Cape May beach tag headquarters at 704 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204 or at any of the beach tag kiosks along the Promenade at Madison Ave., Howard St., Gurney St., and Broadway.

Visit cape-may.jerseycapetickets.com to buy a digital daily beach tag or multi-day passes for pick-up. Once purchased, click “View Reciept” and a digital daily beach tag will be scannable from a mobile device. Screenshot or keep the receipt tab open throughout the day to gain access back on the beach. For multi-day passes, bring the digital receipt to a kiosk for tag pick-up.

When arriving at the beach with a digital beach tag, show the QR code viewable on the digital receipt to a “Beach Tagger.” Be prepared to show identification if prompted.